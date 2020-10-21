Power Cutter Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 7 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global power cutter market report.

The global power cutter market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global power cutter market would realize an incremental growth of around $2 billion in revenue between 2019 and 2025.

Contributing over 29% market share in 2019, North America continues to dominate the power cutter market. Industrial user segment is expected to contribute over $5 billion market revenue by 2025. The US continues to lead the power cutter market globally with around 4% CAGR during 2019-2025. APAC, led by China , Japan , and South Korea is expected to witness strong traction in demand for power cutters and will contribute an incremental revenue of over $560 million between 2019 and 2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by end-user, fuel type, ring cutter, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/power-cutter-market-size-analysis

Power Cutter Market – Segmentation

The industrial end-user segment was the largest revenue contributor to the market in 2019 and is more likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Rising pressure on the global manufacturing sector to increase production volume and maintain quality standards is necessitating effective cutting tools.

The growth in the global construction sector drives the market growth of hydraulic equipment. Rapid industrialization, coupled with the increase in infrastructural spending, fuels the demand for these devices. A surge in demand for material handling equipment in industries such as oil & gas, marine, automotive, and others, is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

Ring cutters are used to cut materials such as wood, masonry, plastic, or metal. They are commonly powered by electricity; however, they are also powered by a gasoline engine or a hydraulic motor, which allows them to be fastened to heavy equipment, eliminating the need for a separate energy source.

Power Cutter Market by Fuel Type

Battery-powered

Electric-powered

Pneumatic-powered

Gas-powered

Hydraulic-powered

Power Cutter Market by Ring Cutter

Ring

Chain

Power Cutter Market by End-user

Industrial

Construction



Aerospace



Automotive



Ship building



Energy



Electronics

Residential

Commercial

Power Cutter Market – Dynamics

The demand for cutting equipment is predicted to see a steady development in the next five years. Rising pressure on the global manufacturing industry to raise the level of production and retain quality levels needs efficient cutting tools. The global demand for metal cutting tools is forecast to increase because of growth that is driven by the recovery in key manufacturing industries in developed countries. After the first industrial revolution in the late 18th century, a few European countries and the US have kept the manufacturing market heavily regulated. Traditionally, these countries have tremendous influence over vital commodities across the world and were best positioned to encourage economic growth and accelerate creativity through developments in manufacturing technology, materials, and end-user solutions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Demand for Precision Cutting

Exponential Growth in Automotive Industry

Surge in Popularity of DIY Techniques

Innovation in Li-ion Battery

Power Cutter Market – Geography

North America was the largest market for power cutters comprising of over 29% of the market revenue share in 2019. The presence of large-scale industries such as automobiles, construction, electronics, and aerospace are driving the market for Li-ion operated power tools in the region. Furthermore, the DIY culture is highly predominant in American society. Moreover, the home improvement market in North America was valued at $465 billion in 2019. With the rise in green building regulations, the rising cost of manual labor, high disposable income and rise in immigration rates, the demand for the power cutters are expected to witness a surge during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/power-cutter-market-size-analysis

Power Cutter Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

Makita

Braun Maschinenfabrik

Bosch Tools

STIHL

Saint-Gobain

Hilti

Stanley Black & Decker

Other Prominent Vendors

Panasonic

Ferm International

Festool

Dynabrade

Apex Tool Group

Honda

Atlas Copco

CUMI (Carborundum Universal India Ltd)

Spartech Construction Equipments

FEIN

Akshar Industries

Taizhou NAIBO

ARM Sangyo

Koki Holding

Fuji

MARUYAMA MFG

Keyang

Reed Manufacturing

B. M. Tools Centre

Jepson Power Inc.

SNA Europe

Texas Curb Cut

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence