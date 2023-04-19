Power Diary Earns Coveted ISO 27001 Certification for its Healthcare Data Security

SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Diary, leading practice management software for allied health practitioners, has announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification for its information security management. This international standard recognises the company's commitment to ensuring the highest global security standards for healthcare data.

According to Damien Adler, Power Diary co-founder and registered psychologist, "Becoming ISO 27001 certified is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security. This certification serves as proof of our dedication to ensuring the security of our customers' health information.

Paul Adler, CTO and co-founder, explained, "Our team has ensured our software and operations meet the strict, externally-assessed requirements of the ISO 27001 standard. This certification validates our efforts and provides our customers with the confidence in knowing they have chosen to partner with a company that takes security seriously."

The internationally recognised ISO 27001 certification includes requirements for the implementation, maintenance and ongoing improvement of an information security system. The certification covers all aspects of information security, including risk management, access control, data backup, and business continuity.

Damien Adler added, "With achieving the standards of ISO 27001, Power Diary moves beyond simply being compliant with health data security standards to being externally verified as actually adhering to global best practices - something we think is crucial when handling sensitive health data."

Power Diary's commitment to security does not end with the ISO 27001 certification. The company will continue investing in its security infrastructure, processes, and best practices to ensure its customers' data is always protected.

About Power Diary:

Power Diary is an online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), telehealth, online forms, custom treatment note templates, client management, payments, invoicing, online client bookings, 2-way SMS chat, reports and analytics, and a lot more.

Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics and is used by thousands of practices ranging from solo practitioners to large, multi-location practices. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding.

