Power Drill Market to record USD 540.03 Mn growth -- Driven by increased innovations in power drills through advanced technologies

Sep 12, 2022, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global power drill market size is expected to grow by USD 540.03 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of local and international players. Due to the presence of a large number of players, the nature of the market is rendered highly competitive. The key vendors in the market are launching new products to increase their market shares. Understand the scope of the market. Download PDF Sample Report
The market is driven by increased innovations in power drills through advanced technologies. In addition, the advent of cordless power drills is anticipated to boost the growth of the power drill market.
Vendors in the market are constantly trying to develop innovative and technologically advanced products to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. For instance, Makita offers power drills that are equipped with extreme protection technology (XPT) to provide users with higher resistance to dust and water, especially in harsh job site conditions. Similarly, other market competitors such as Hilti, Panasonic, Stanley Black and Decker, Robert Bosch, and Techtronic Industries are offering innovative features such as variable speed, light-emitting diode (LED) lights for spotlight mode in dark and confined spaces, variable drill bit size, low-noise, and Li-ion battery technologies. The incorporation of such innovative features is increasing the acceptance of power drills among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
The report segments the global power drill market by product (hammer and rotary power drills, impact and rotary power drills, and traditional and rotary power drills), technology (cordless power drills and corded power drills), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Power Drill Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Hammer and rotary power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Impact and rotary power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Traditional and rotary power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026
By product, the market growth will be significant in the hammer and rotary power drills segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high preference for hammer and rotary power drills in the construction industry.
Power Drill Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Cordless power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Corded power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026
The cordless power drills will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for cordless, battery-driven power tools, which have become very popular with DIY consumers in developed countries.
Power Drill Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market will witness significant growth in APAC during the forecast period. The region will account for 34% of the global market share. Increasing investments in urban housing and the development of infrastructure and utilities are driving the growth of the regional market.
Major Vendors in the Global Power Drill Market:
- Apex Tool Group LLC
- Atlas Copco AB
- C. and E. Fein GmbH
- CHERVON China Trading Co. Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Enerpac Tool Group Corp
- Festool GmbH
- Hilti Corp.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd
- Josch Group
- Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Makita Corp.
- Nemo Power Tools Ltd.
- Panasonic Holdings Corp
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Snap On Inc.
- Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- The Husqvarna Group
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here
Related Reports:
- Tunneling and Rock Drilling Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
- Mining Drills Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
|
Power Drill Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 540.03 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.73
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, CHERVON China Trading Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enerpac Tool Group Corp, Festool GmbH, Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd, Josch Group, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hammer and rotary power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Hammer and rotary power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hammer and rotary power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Hammer and rotary power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hammer and rotary power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Impact power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Impact power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Impact power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Impact power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Impact power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Traditional power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Traditional power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Traditional power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Traditional power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Traditional power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 Cordless power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Cordless power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cordless power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Cordless power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cordless power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Corded power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Corded power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Corded power drills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Corded power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Corded power drills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Atlas Copco AB
- Exhibit 107: Atlas Copco AB - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Atlas Copco AB - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus
- 11.4 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 112: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Enerpac Tool Group Corp
- Exhibit 117: Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Segment focus
- 11.6 Hilti Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Hilti Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Hilti Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Hilti Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Hilti Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Makita Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Makita Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Makita Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Makita Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Makita Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 136: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 146: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 153: Research methodology
- Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 155: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article