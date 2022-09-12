Power Drill Market to record USD 540.03 Mn growth -- Driven by increased innovations in power drills through advanced technologies

Vendors in the market are constantly trying to develop innovative and technologically advanced products to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. For instance, Makita offers power drills that are equipped with extreme protection technology (XPT) to provide users with higher resistance to dust and water, especially in harsh job site conditions. Similarly, other market competitors such as Hilti, Panasonic, Stanley Black and Decker, Robert Bosch, and Techtronic Industries are offering innovative features such as variable speed, light-emitting diode (LED) lights for spotlight mode in dark and confined spaces, variable drill bit size, low-noise, and Li-ion battery technologies. The incorporation of such innovative features is increasing the acceptance of power drills among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

The report segments the global power drill market by product (hammer and rotary power drills, impact and rotary power drills, and traditional and rotary power drills), technology (cordless power drills and corded power drills), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Power Drill Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Hammer and rotary power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026

Impact and rotary power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026

Traditional and rotary power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026

By product, the market growth will be significant in the hammer and rotary power drills segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high preference for hammer and rotary power drills in the construction industry.

Power Drill Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Cordless power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026

Corded power drills - size and forecast 2021-2026

The cordless power drills will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for cordless, battery-driven power tools, which have become very popular with DIY consumers in developed countries.

Power Drill Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market will witness significant growth in APAC during the forecast period. The region will account for 34% of the global market share. Increasing investments in urban housing and the development of infrastructure and utilities are driving the growth of the regional market.

Major Vendors in the Global Power Drill Market:

Apex Tool Group LLC

Atlas Copco AB

C. and E. Fein GmbH

CHERVON China Trading Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp

Festool GmbH

Hilti Corp.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd

Josch Group

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Makita Corp.

Nemo Power Tools Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap On Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

The Husqvarna Group

Related Reports:

Power Drill Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 540.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, CHERVON China Trading Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enerpac Tool Group Corp, Festool GmbH, Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jiangsu Dongcheng M and E Tools Co Ltd, Josch Group, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

