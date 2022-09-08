Power Electronics introduces revolutionary product features at SPI

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Electronics is once again participating in Solar Power International (SPI), which will be held September 19-22 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The multinational will present the latest generation of its solar and storage inverters range and part of the EV Charger family at booth 1416. The products on display will be the NB120 and NBw30 EV chargers, the new 1,2MW bi-directional DC/DC converter, and the 4.2MW Gen 3 HEM and PCSM inverters.

"We have been the leader in the US market over the last years, and our task is to continue developing solutions that help our customers to create a sustainable future, reinforcing our commitment in North America." concluded David Salvo, CEO of Power Electronics.

During the fair, visitors will also be able to learn more about Power Electronics' products and its Power On Support, the customer service application that allows to get all the information about photovoltaic and storage plants in just one click.

Power Electronics foresees a promising future in the United States, as it will be part of the biggest projects of the paradigm shift that will drastically transform global energy models.

About Power Electronics. Power Electronics is the world's leading manufacturer of solar inverters for photovoltaic plants in Europe, Oceania and America and the world storage leader. Its products are present in nearly 2000 plants in 35 countries around the world. The company closed 2021 with a figure of 70 GW of installed AC power, which has prevented the discharge of more than 70,5 million tons of CO2 into the environment.

SOURCE Power Electronics