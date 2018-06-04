Power Electronics Market Worth 51.01 Billion USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Growing demand for energy-efficient battery-power portable devices and upgrade of power infrastructure and focus toward the use of renewable power sources are some of the driving factors for the growth of the market.

ICs expected to hold a major share of the power electronics market during the forecast period

Power ICs are suitable for high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications. Currently, the power ICs market for industrial, ICT, and aerospace & defense verticals is fueled by various high-power and high-frequency applications such as RF, high-frequency wireless communication, RADAR, satellite communication, electronic warfare, radio communication, and microwave radiation fields. Moreover, the increasing demand for ASICs and PMICs for reducing power consumption propels the growth of the market.

Market for transportation application to hold a major share of the power electronics market between 2018 and 2023

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing use of electronic devices in the automotive vertical for charging stations, car safety, authentication, mobile security, and others. Moreover, large-scale production of HEVs and EVs and the rising demand for electric vehicle charging stations are expected to make transportation the largest revenue sector for the power electronics industry in the near future. Moreover, governments' mandate to develop environmentally friendly vehicles is expected to create opportunities for the power electronics market.

Automotive vertical expected to hold major share of the power electronics market between 2018 and 2023

Power electronics play a vital role in the automotive segment as they help optimize the use of electrical energy. Increasing concerns over environmental pollution and sustainable growth are boosting the growth of the market for hybrid electric vehicles and high-end automobiles. Power electronic components, including MOSFETs and IGBTs, are used as a power electronic switch in vehicles to increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

APAC expected to hold major share of the power electronics market between 2018 and 2023

APAC has been the fastest-growing region in terms of power electronic products and solutions compared to other regions. The growth is attributed to the presence of large number of automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers in APAC and growing demand for power electronic devices in automotive and consumer applications. Moreover, the growing demand of industrial and energy & power verticals for power electronic devices helps the market to grow further in the region.

Infineon Technologies (Germany), Texas Instruments (US), On Semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics(Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Fuji Electric (Japan), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (The Netherland), Vishay Intertechnology (US), Maxim Integrated Products (US), SEMIKRON (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Hitachi (Japan), Analog Devices (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Microsemi (US), Littelfuse (US), Microchip Technology (US), and Danfoss (Denmark) are some of the major players in the power electronics market.

