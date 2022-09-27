Power EPC market in Algeria, Evolving Opportunities with Elecnor SA and Eni Spa - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The power EPC market in Algeria is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising demand for power from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. In addition, the shift toward renewable power is anticipated to boost the growth of the Power EPC Market in Algeria. This report extensively covers the power EPC market in Algeria segmentations by application (non-renewable and renewable) and end-user (private and government). Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power EPC Market in Algeria 2022-2026

Major Five Power EPC in Algeria Companies

Elecnor SA: The company offers execution of engineering, construction, and services projects, most notably in the electricity, power generation, gas, telecommunications and systems, railways, maintenance, facilities, construction, water, environment, and space sectors.

Eni Spa: The company strategically aims to significantly reduce the exposure of the chemical business to the cycles and the feedstock volatility through the specialization of the product portfolio and the development and integration of chemistry from renewables.

Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.: The company offers power EPC such as hydrogen fuel cells and simple cycles.

Kohler Co.: The company offers solutions for kitchen, bathroom, decorative products, power generation, golf, and resort destinations.

Mytilineos Holdings SA: The company offers production, processing, and trading of metals, mostly aluminum alloys and other derivative products.

The rising demand for power from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, growing investments in solar power projects, and renovation of aging power generation plants will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, lack of communication between teams, shortage of skilled and experienced workers, and high repair and upgradation costs for power generation systems will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Power EPC Market in Algeria Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist power EPC market in Algeria's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the power EPC market in Algeria size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power EPC market in Algeria

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the power EPC market in Algeria vendors

Power EPC Market In Algeria Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.22 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.78 Regional analysis Algeria Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Elecnor SA, Eni Spa, Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp., Kohler Co., Mytilineos Holdings SA, SGS SA, Sonelgaz, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Algeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Algeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Algeria : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Algeria : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Non-renewable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Non-renewable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Non-renewable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-renewable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-renewable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Renewable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Renewable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Renewable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Renewable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Renewable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Elecnor SA

Exhibit 55: Elecnor SA - Overview



Exhibit 56: Elecnor SA - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Elecnor SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Elecnor SA - Segment focus

10.4 Eni Spa

Exhibit 59: Eni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 60: Eni Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Eni Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Eni Spa - Segment focus

10.5 Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp.

Exhibit 63: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Kohler Co.

Exhibit 66: Kohler Co. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Kohler Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Kohler Co. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Kohler Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Mytilineos Holdings SA

Exhibit 70: Mytilineos Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 71: Mytilineos Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Mytilineos Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Mytilineos Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.8 SGS SA

Exhibit 74: SGS SA - Overview



Exhibit 75: SGS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 76: SGS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: SGS SA - Segment focus

10.9 Sonelgaz

Exhibit 78: Sonelgaz - Overview



Exhibit 79: Sonelgaz - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Sonelgaz - Key offerings

10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 85: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 86: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

