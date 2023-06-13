Power Equipment Direct Partners with ABAC on Exclusive Air Compressor Launch

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Equipment Direct has partnered with ABAC Air Compressors to lead the launch of its innovative rotary screw machines in the United States. The AS Series of rotary screw air compressors is built using groundbreaking integrated block technology that mitigates downtime, maximizes efficiency, and simplifies maintenance, making it a great fit for automotive, industrial, and other applications requiring an efficient and reliable source of air.

"We're going to utilize Power Equipment Direct as our partner to launch this brand into the entire North American marketplace," explains Dave North, national sales manager for ABAC. "I don't think there's anybody else that would do this as well with us together, so we're very, very excited about that."

Game-Changing Tech

The compact, integrated block on the rotary screw compressors replaces traditional piping with internally cast channels eliminating the possibility of leakage. Its vertical, single-block design improves oil separation, while aluminum construction limits condensation buildup and prevents corrosion.

"Because we've been able to eliminate parts and create new efficiencies, the likelihood of downtime is far less than we would find with a conventional rotary [screw air compressor]," says North. When maintenance is required, the compact design makes all components easily accessible, streamlining the entire process.

Besides creating greater efficiency, these rotary screw compressors minimize vibration to deliver some of the quietest performance in the industry, a feature verified by Compressed Air and Gas Institute (CAGI) testing standards. "The advantage with ABAC and other members of CAGI is they are subscribing to the same standards, so when we tell you what the decibel level is, or the performance, you can trust it," explains North.

A Robust Offering

Power Equipment Direct now carries a wide assortment of ABAC rotary screw compressors ranging from 3-20 horsepower. This includes base-mount, tank-mount, and tank-mount with dryer configurations.

Among the offerings is a 3-horsepower, 24-gallon portable rotary screw air compressor. "The reason we're able to offer this unit is because, by using integrated block technology, everything has been shrunk down so much smaller, that we can easily fit it on a small 24-gallon tank," says North. "The market has never ever seen anything like this before, so we're pretty excited."

Drew Dudek, category manager for Air Compressors at Power Equipment Direct, is equally excited. "ABAC's air compressor design is cutting edge, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to introduce it to the U.S. market," he says. "Both of our companies share a passion for making this technology simple and accessible, and I'm confident our partnership will benefit the industry and market as a whole."

About PED

Since 2002, Power Equipment Direct's mission is to "Make buying technical products simple." Utilizing specially-trained product experts, its wide selection of power equipment and HVAC products, and its U.S.-based support team, Power Equipment Direct provides a streamlined shopping experience designed to save customers time, money, and hassle. Read more about Power Equipment Direct and its family of online superstores at https://www.powerequipmentdirect.com/our-stores.php.

