Power Equipment Direct Partners with DR Power Equipment Amid Rising Spring Lawncare Demand

New Lawncare Offerings Target Rural and Suburban Markets

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Equipment Direct has partnered with DR® Power Equipment, a manufacturer that first made its mark by inventing the walk-behind string trimmer and now offers a full suite of outdoor labor-saving technologies.

The DR PRO 26 Field and Brush Mower has the power for cutting the thickest field grass and clearing brush and saplings up to 2" thick.

The new partnership aims to reach rural and suburban markets with landscaping solutions tailored to their specific needs. "As an e-commerce organization, we strive to deliver products fast to rural markets who, traditionally, have had limited buying options locally," explains Rachel Jacobson, associate category manager at Power Equipment Direct. "As we continue to provide our customer base with professional and serious DIY products, DR is a perfect fit for our various lawn and garden categories."

Included in the initial DR product offering will be field and brush mowers, chippers and shredders, trimmers, leaf vacuums, stump grinders, log splitters, and power-steer wheelbarrows. "DR offers some of the most extensive and feature-rich product lineups within its core lawn care categories," says Dan Reinhart, senior product manager at DR Power.

The partnership comes at an ideal time for both companies. A mild winter across much of the country has encouraged many suburban and rural property owners to get a head start on their spring lawncare shopping.

"The DR Power product assortment consists of outdoor power equipment that is primarily used in the spring, summer and fall seasons, which makes launching the program ahead of the spring season ideal," explains Reinhart. "Consumers who are starting to think about spring cleanup will have access to a wide range of DR Power chore products that can assist them with their property care needs."

Among the best representatives of the DR Power commitment to quality and performance is the company's line of trimmer mowers. Assembled in the U.S. and able to outperform traditional handheld trimmers in power, trimmer mowers can effectively clear property edges of thick grasses, shrubs, and even saplings.

"Consumers can expect ease of use and exceptional performance with DR products," says Jacobson. "Their Trimmer Mower was the first to enter the market in the late 1980s and has continued to dominate, with more than 700,000 trimmers sold in the United States! The Power Equipment Direct and DR partnership will strengthen both companies' positions as leading providers for outdoor power equipment in 2023 and beyond."

About Power Equipment Direct

Since 2002, Power Equipment Direct's mission is to "Make buying technical products simple." Utilizing specially-trained product experts, its wide selection of power equipment and HVAC products, and its U.S.-based support team, Power Equipment Direct provides a streamlined shopping experience designed to save customers time, money, and hassle. Read More at: https://www.powerequipmentdirect.com/our-stores.php

About DR® Power Equipment

DR® Power Equipment, a Generac Power Systems company, is the premier developer and marketer of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment for commercial and residential use. The company was founded in 1985 in Charlotte, Vermont.

