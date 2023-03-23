Power Equipment Direct Unveils 2023 Lawn Mower Trends

Manufacturers Discuss Advancements and New Products in Battery and Robotic Tech

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Equipment Direct has released a report that analyzes the major trends expected to impact the lawn mower industry in 2023. The report is based on interviews with experts and executives from Husqvarna, Positec, and Power Equipment Direct.

The major lawn mower industry trends expected in 2023 include:

Advances in robotic mowers, such as satellite-based technology, are helping reduce friction in this burgeoning category.

Expanding market share for battery-powered mowers relative to gas

Major advancements in robotic lawn mower functionality

A gradual rebalancing of supply and demand after pandemic-era turbulence

Beyond this, the report also discusses recent improvements to battery technology and increasing acceptance of battery equipment in the professional lawncare market.

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.powerequipmentdirect.com/Mower-Industry-Powers-Up-for-2023/nr727.html

About Power Equipment Direct

Since 2002, Power Equipment Direct's mission is to "Make buying technical products simple." Utilizing specially-trained product experts, its wide selection of power equipment and HVAC products, and its U.S.-based support team, Power Equipment Direct provides a streamlined shopping experience designed to save customers time, money, and hassle. Read more about Power Equipment Direct and its family of online superstores.

SOURCE Power Equipment Direct