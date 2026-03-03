Power Fitness Empowers Companies with Innovative Wellness Program to Boost Employee Health and Engagement

Online Personal Training Program Pairs Employees with Certified Personal Trainers, Focuses on Sustainability

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GirlPower Fitness, a leader in the wellness and personal training space, today announces its expansion into corporate wellness benefits with Power Fitness, an innovative online personal training program focused on boosting employee health and engagement. Certified personal trainers are matched with employees to create customized workouts, offer accountability and motivation, and build relationships that promote adherence and sustainability.

Power Fitness workouts are delivered via an app so employees can exercise at home, the gym, or while traveling. The trainer begins with an intake form to learn about the employee's fitness level, health considerations, and goals to build a program that is both challenging and doable, and then provides ongoing support. Employees can connect an Apple Watch or Fitbit to track additional metrics such as steps, sleep, weight, etc.

The implementation is simple for the employer. Power Fitness hosts a virtual meeting for interested employees and then handles enrollment, waivers, and billing. A monthly report is sent to the employer detailing the monthly participation rate, ensuring return on investment.

"The program focuses on consistency, confidence, and habit formation — the factors most strongly tied to long-term health outcomes and employee engagement," says Whitney Wood Otstott, owner of GirlPower Fitness. "The workouts are suitable for any fitness level to encourage and empower employees."

The total cost is $99/month per employee, with the employer paying $50/month per employee and the employee paying $49/month. The annual cost to the employer is $600/employee.

Harvard researchers found that every dollar spent on workplace wellness results in a $2.73 drop in absenteeism expenses and a $3.27 fall in medical costs. A Rand Wellness Program found that employee wellness programs and disease management resulted in a $30 monthly reduction in healthcare costs per member.

An information sheet can be downloaded here and companies wanting to learn more should contact Otstott at [email protected].

About GirlPower Fitness:

GirlPower Fitness is based in Austin, Texas, and provides personal training in-person and online. Founded by Whitney Wood Otstott in 2015, GirlPower Fitness has empowered hundreds of clients to be stronger and healthier.

