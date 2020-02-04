NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Power Generation Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary



Global Power Generation industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global power generation industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The power generation industry volume is defined as the total electrical energy (TWh) generated within a country over the course of each calendar year.

- The value of the industry is given by multiplying volume by the annual average non-household power price, or equivalent, excluding taxes and levies.

- The power generation industry is segmented by volume into electricity produced from nuclear, conventional (thermal generation from fossil fuels), and renewable (hydropower, wind, solar, biomass, and similar) sources. It excludes energy sourced from hydroelectric pumped storage.

- All currency conversions were calculated using constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.

- The global power generation industry had total revenues of $2,932.7bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2014 and 2018.

- Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 25,257.9 TWh in 2018.

- Higher wages and the development of a consumer society in the Asia-Pacific region has increased demand for power.



