Power Generation Services company embarks on growth phase with new CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belenus Power Group, a leading provider of service and technology solutions for the power generation industry, today announced the appointment of Jack Bennett as Chief Executive Officer. Jack is a visionary leader with 25 years of experience leading teams in the semiconductor and energy industries. Jack succeeds Dean Dussias and Stephen Lynch, his co-founders, who will respectively transition into the roles of Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Jack Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Belenus Power Group

Stephen Lynch commented - "This transition is about putting the right leadership structure in place ahead of scale. Jack strengthens our executive bench with proven experience building high-performance teams, operational discipline, and a true-scale mindset. Dean and I will continue leading commercial strategy and operations, while Jack focuses on scaling the organization, culture, and long-term platform vision. This is a force multiplier as we build a category-defining company."

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Belenus Power Group. Belenus Power Group was founded to service the power industries' most critical generation assets focusing on high and medium voltage equipment and asset infrastructure that requires expert talent, in-house knowledge, and scalable process and technology. We're building this business to transform our industry and look forward to partnering with customers, teams, and communities."

Dean Dussias said, "It's inspiring to have Jack as our partner at BPG – he enables the best in people and has a proven track record of building valuable, enduring businesses – Jack gets that great people build an amazing company together as a team."

Founded in the Imperial Valley, CA to service high and medium voltage assets in the area, Belenus Power Group has expanded to provide services across North America and a diverse portfolio of assets, including power plants and data centers.

Jack is a recognized leader in the energy and semiconductor industries with a deep understanding of building company culture and driving performance. Jack holds a BBA in Business Administration from George Washington University and MSc in Management from Boston University.

