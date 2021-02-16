Power Generator Noise-Control ZombieBox Receives 'Series A' Investment from DWP to Accelerate Growth and Meet Rising Demand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for portable and standby generators reaches an all-time high, ZombieBox International announces today a Series A investment of $400,000 from DWP Capital.

"The Peacemaker" Portable Noise Enclosure ZombieBox International is located in Gilbert, Arizona.

ZombieBox, the world's first at-scale producer of sound-reduction enclosures for portable and standby generators, is experiencing rapidly growing demand for their signature noise-reduction products. Sales of home generators are at an all-time high due to dynamic weather conditions related to climate change, as well as the effects of aging power infrastructures and the transition from traditional power to sustainable energy sources.

The abundance of home generators, particularly in coastal municipalities, has led to increased noise pollution. Purchasers of alternate power solutions are now considering noise-mitigation strategies, such as the solutions offered by ZombieBox. The company's products, which include a variety of enclosures and panels, reduce noise pollution and protect generators from adverse weather.

The lead investor was DWP Capital, a Scottsdale-based Family Office of David Paul. Paul, no stranger to venture investing in Arizona, is a partner at Canal Partners and a former Associate at Tallwave Capital.

"I am super excited about ZombieBox," said Paul. "It's the right product at the right time. Dave Leedy, Founder and CEO of ZombieBox, is a born entrepreneur, and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to scale production of this product with the right team around him."

Leedy, who launched ZombieBox in 2014, says that the partnership will help his company reach its full potential.

"Our partnership with DWP is an exciting next step for our company," said Leedy. "We are looking forward to the growth and efficiency improvements that DWP brings to the company and excited to see ZombieBox grow to become the global household brand that it was meant to be."

Tim Hargis, who was recently added to the Zombie Box Advisory Board, is a direct-to-consumer e-commerce expert. As a member of the core team of Tuft & Needle, he helped the company grow from $10 million to $200 million. Now, he's bringing his skills to bear with Zombie Box.

"I'm excited to work with the entire Zombie Box team on the next phase of growth for the company as they continue to innovate and manufacture industry-leading products in the noise control enclosure space," said Tim.

Over the last year, ZombieBox has experienced triple-digit growth. To keep up with market demand, the company is investing in major staffing and infrastructure improvements. ZombieBox recently tripled their plant space, and the company plans to double its staffing by the end of 2021. Funding from DWP will be used for marketing activities and continued product development.

About DWP Capital

A Scottsdale-based Family Office of David Paul, DWP Capital partners with technology leaders, going beyond capital investing to shape strategy, build management organizations, attract customers, initiate acquisition programs, and develop critical industry relationships. DWP is a team of strategic investors dedicated to building exceptional businesses. Learn more at www.dwpinvestments.com.

About ZombieBox International

ZombieBox International is the world's first at-scale producer of sound-reduction enclosures for portable and standby generators. Their products are used by individuals and organizations across North America. In addition to generators for private residences, their enclosures are used by federal and state agencies, military, research labs, nuclear facilities, data centers, intel agencies, and police and fire to protect more sensitive types of equipment from malicious modern-day threats and attacks. Learn more at www.zombie-box.com.

