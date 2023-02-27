Power Generators Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the power generator manufacturing market are Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc, FG Wilson, Kirloskar Electric Co.Ltd, Cummins Inc, Rolls-Royce, Wärtsilä, Yanmar Co.

Ltd, and Briggs & Stratton.

The global power generators market is expected to grow from $17.67 billion in 2021 to $19.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The power generator manufacturing market is expected to reach $26.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The power generator market consists of sales of the gas generator, diesel generators, and CKD generators.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

A power generator refers to a machine that converts mechanical energy into electrical energy for applications in external circuits to provide an uninterrupted power supply, which uses mechanical energy such as steam, gas, and water.

The main types of power generator manufacturing markets are the gas generator, diesel generators, and CKD generators.The gas generator is an apparatus for generating gas.

The capacity used is below 75kva, 75-375 kva, 375-750 kva, and above 750 kva.The applications are standby, peak shaving, and continuous.

The various end-users are mining, oil & gas, construction, residential, marine, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, commercial, and others.

The generator manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented by type into gas generator, diesel generators, and CKD generators.The generator manufacturing market in this report is segmented by capacity into below 75kva, 75-375 kva, 375-750 kva, and above 750 kva.

The generator manufacturing market in this report is segmented by application into standby, peak shaving, and continuous. The generator manufacturing market in this report is segmented by end-user into mining, oil & gas, construction, residential, marine, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, commercial, and others.

Increasing demand from several industries such as mining, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals is expected to contribute to the growth of the generator manufacturing market in the forecast period.Generators are used as a source of power backup in many industrial activities.

However, in cases where grid infrastructure is absent, generators are used as the only source of power.For example, the majority of the mining sites are located in remote locations and require generators for their day-to-day power requirements.

For instance, the mining market in India is expected to increase to $126 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.63%. Economic growth in emerging markets is increasing industrial activity which in turn will drive the market for generators in the forecast period.

Government initiatives to promote building and maintaining a robust energy infrastructure will drive the demand for power generation systems which in turn is expected to restrain the market for generators in the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment of $ 464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure to support rural communities. Moreover, in April 2021, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the government of India, launched the "National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules" Production Linked Incentive Scheme with a budget of Rs. 4,500 crores to support and encourage the production of high-efficiency solar PV module. Governments in both developed and developing countries are focusing on building and maintaining robust energy infrastructure, and it is expected to limit the growth of the generator manufacturing market.

Generator manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing portable generators.A Portable generator provides electricity by running a gas-powered/diesel-powered engine that turns an onboard alternator to generate electrical power.

The rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply is increasing the demand for portable generators.Portable generators offer several advantages such as flexibility and increased ease of use.

The global portable generators market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2019.

In March 2021, Albion Acquisitions, London-based Private equity acquired Aggreko for the amount of $2.3 billion. This acquisition of Agrreko will deal with I Squared Capital and TDR Capital. Aggreko is a UK-based company that provides rental power, temperature control, and compressed air systems.

The regions covered in the power generator manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the power generator manufacturing market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The power generator manufacturing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides power generator manufacturing market statistics, including power generator manufacturing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a power generator manufacturing market share, detailed power generator manufacturing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the power generator manufacturing industry. This power generator manufacturing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

