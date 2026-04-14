Power Grid Improvements Underway to Strengthen Service for Trumbull County Communities

Steel structures, thicker wire to enhance reliability for more than 16,000 Ohio Edison customers

AKRON, Ohio, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a FirstEnergy Transmission company, is wrapping up major upgrades to the local power grid in Trumbull County, Ohio. The upgrades underway in Ohio Edison's service area are designed to reinforce the electric system and deliver more reliable service to more than 16,000 residents and businesses in and around Howland and Bazetta townships.

American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a FirstEnergy Transmission company, is wrapping up major upgrades to the local power grid in Trumbull County, Ohio. The upgrades are designed to reinforce the electric system and deliver more reliable service to more than 16,000 residents and businesses in Ohio Edison in Howland and Bazetta townships.

At the heart of the project is the rebuild of nearly three miles of the Niles Central-Packard 138-kV Transmission Line. The upgrades will help reduce the number of outages customers experience and speed restoration when outages occur.

Built to Handle What's Ahead

The rebuild replaces aging wooden poles with 22 steel structures set in concrete foundations. Crews are also installing modern, thicker wire capable of carrying more electricity and withstanding severe weather, falling trees, vehicle accidents and wildlife interference. Together, these improvements will make it easier to reroute power during emergencies or maintenance, support growing energy use and provide a sturdier backbone for future development in the Mahoning Valley.

Construction began in the fall and is expected to finish by the end of this summer.

Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission for FirstEnergy: "This project is about giving Trumbull County families and businesses dependable power they can count on every day. By strengthening this part of the local grid, we're reducing risks that cause outages and ensuring the system can handle growing demand. Since 2014, our transmission companies have made ongoing investments that have reduced high‑voltage line outages by 50%, and we're continuing that work through projects like this to further strengthen reliability."

What Upgrades Mean for Customers

Think of the work as upgrading from a two-lane road to a four-lane highway. With more capacity and stronger infrastructure, the system can better handle increased "traffic" and bounce back faster when issues occur.

These improvements will help the electric grid:

Handle higher demand during extreme cold and heat.

Reduce overloads that can lead to outages.

Restore service faster when problems do arise.

Support residential and business growth in Trumbull County.

Customers can learn more about the value of a modern transmission system through FirstEnergy's video series "Why a Modern Transmission System Matters to You" on FirstEnergy's YouTube channel.

Part of a Bigger Investment in Reliability

This approximately $24 million project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's long-term investment program to modernize and strengthen the electric grid. FirstEnergy plans to invest $36 billion between 2026 and 2030 to build a smarter, more resilient grid that meets the evolving of communities across the service area.

About FirstEnergy Transmission, Ohio Edison and FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Transmission, jointly owned by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, owns and operates American Transmission Systems Inc. (ATSI), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo).

Ohio Edison serves more than one million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on X @OhioEdison and on Facebook at facebook.com/OhioEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.