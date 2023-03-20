Power Grid Market worth $367.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Grid Market is projected to reach USD 367.4 billion in 2028 from USD 282.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The power grid delivers on-demand electricity from power plants to homes and businesses nationwide. It ensures the optimum use of energy resources, provides greater power supply capacity, and makes power system operations more economical and reliable. Its vast network includes energy utility companies and suppliers delivering electricity to residential or commercial users. The generating stations are interconnected to reduce the reserve generation capacity, known as a spinning reserve, in each area.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=235727154

Browse in-depth TOC on "Power Grid Market"

162 - Tables

57 - Figures

180 - Pages

Power Grid Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 367.4 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 5.4% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Power Source, Application and end-user Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rapid urbanization and digitalization Key Market Drivers Investments in upgrading and expanding transmission and distribution infrastructure

The Transformers, by component, is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on components, the Power Grid Market has been split into cables, variable speed drives, transformers, switchgear, and others. Transformers is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Transformers are used extensively in the power transmission system to step up the voltage of power generated at power plants, making transporting power over long distances easier and more efficient. Transformers also play a critical role in maintaining the stability and reliability of the power grid. They can be used to isolate faults in the grid and prevent power outages from affecting large areas.

The natural Gas segment, by power source, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period

This report segments the Power Grid Market based on power sources into six segments: Oil, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, renewables, and others. The natural gas segment is expected to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period. Abudancy and clean substitution of fossil fuels are expected to drive the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Power Grid Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Power Grid Market during the forecast period. Several countries in the Asia Pacific are planning pilot projects or carrying out full-scale development of commercial-scale wind energy farms to amplify wind energy deployments in the region. This has increased investments toward pilot projects, feasibility studies, and new installations in the Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the Power Grid Market in the region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=235727154

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Power Grid Market are Hitachi Energy(Switzerland), Siemens(Germany), General Electric(US), Schneider Electric(France), and Mitsubishi Electric(Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments

In November 2022 , GE Renewable Energy launched HYpact switchgear. It can be used in several applications such as mobile (truck-mounted) substations and onshore wind substations. It makes the electrical network more predictable also reduces the customer's operational costs, as well as their impact on the environment.

, GE Renewable Energy launched HYpact switchgear. It can be used in several applications such as mobile (truck-mounted) substations and onshore wind substations. It makes the electrical network more predictable also reduces the customer's operational costs, as well as their impact on the environment. In October 2022 , Siemens and Eplan have formed a strategic alliance to expand their collaboration in software solutions for the industrial and infrastructure markets. Siemens' Electrical Products business unit will join the Eplan Partner Network as a strategic partner as part of this agreement. The goal is to better coordinate the products of both companies in order to provide optimised solutions for switchgear manufacturers and electrical planners.

, Siemens and Eplan have formed a strategic alliance to expand their collaboration in software solutions for the industrial and infrastructure markets. Siemens' Electrical Products business unit will join the Eplan Partner Network as a strategic partner as part of this agreement. The goal is to better coordinate the products of both companies in order to provide optimised solutions for switchgear manufacturers and electrical planners. In February 2022 , ABB entered into an agreement with OneSubsea to support its subsea multiphase compression system for Shell's Ormen Lange field. ABB supplied variable-speed drives and subsea transformers to power subsea compressors.

, ABB entered into an agreement with OneSubsea to support its subsea multiphase compression system for Shell's field. ABB supplied variable-speed drives and subsea transformers to power subsea compressors. In March 2021 , Nexans and Empire Offshore Wind LLC signed a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) to connect the Empire Wind offshore projects to the onshore grid. The turnkey projects include complete design and manufacturing, as well as the installation and protection of over 300 kilometres of export cables.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=235727154

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Grid Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Submarine Cable Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/power-grid-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/power-grid.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets