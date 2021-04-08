Power Home Remodeling Announces Opening in Phoenix, Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Home Remodeling (Power), the nation's largest full-service exterior home remodeler and culture powerhouse, announces the opening of its new office in Tempe, Arizona, its 17th U.S. location. During a time when businesses across the country are pivoting to a remote work model, Power is bucking that trend by doubling down and investing in physical office space now more than ever.

Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia region, Power operates in 17 territories with continued plans to expand its national presence to serve homeowners and create job opportunities in more markets. The Arizona space marks the second largest office investment for the exterior remodeler occupying 35,665 total square feet. Power's key energy-saving product offerings within this region will begin with windows, roofing and attic insulation, with additional products, including solar, being added later this year. The office will be led by Christopher Lugo, VP of customer development; Matthew Weis, VP of sales; and Jeffrey Gordun, VP of installations. Power is currently hiring for customer development and sales professionals in this region.

"Arizona is the perfect location for Power to continue to grow and expand into the western parts of the United States," says Adam Kaliner, Power Home Remodeling co-founder. "Where we go next is ultimately up to our employees, as they drive our expansion strategy. They are thrilled to be able to relocate to this new city, build relationships with the community and introduce Power to Phoenix homeowners."

In addition to Power's energy-saving product offerings, the Tempe location will be powered by renewable energy through the use of solar panels. The property is also equipped with a solar carport structure to provide shade for the parking area and access to electric vehicle charging.

Within the total footprint, 11,527 square feet will be used for warehouse space, which will also house Power Craftsmanship Academy, a proprietary training program. The program will help to address the trade skills gap and create more career opportunities by training employees to become installers — both improving services for customers and helping to fill often vacated construction roles with skilled talent.

The company is currently hiring customer development and sales professionals and has a goal of creating 100+ jobs within the next 12 months. All candidates are encouraged to apply at www.apply.workatpower.com .

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers' homes to employees' lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,400 employees, 500,000 customers and $700 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Rhode Island and Virginia.

