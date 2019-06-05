Power Is With The People: SMSBF Announces Second Annual "Triple Bottom Line Forum"

DETROIT, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMSBF is excited to announce its second annual, "Triple Bottom Line Forum". This year's event, which is themed, "The Power to Change Things", runs from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Thursday, June 27th at the Wayne State University Student Center in Midtown Detroit. Businesspeople from across the market place; entrepreneurs, educators; representatives of non-profits and the public sector, and anyone interested in transforming Detroit's local economy into one that creates sustainable, triple bottom line value, is invited to come.

In an age that tends to see corporate power usurp local autonomy, it's easy to lose sight of the "power to change things". A local, vibrant economy, one that nurtures diverse and inclusive engagement and the formation of sustainable – people, planet, profit – businesses, is foundational to wresting control from large and impersonal corporations, and placing it back in the hands of the people.

According to SMSBF Executive Director, Mike Shesterkin, "Right here – in our community – is all of the talent, skill and passion we need to transform Detroit's economy into something that works for the people, rather than the other way around."

The line-up of presenters illustrates Shesterkin's point. Keynote speaker, Terry Link, President of Starting Now, LLC, a sustainability consulting firm, is a long-time Michigan thought-leader and advocate for sustainable business. The nine breakout presenters, who'll be speaking on an array of topics from the spirit of leadership, to microplastics in the environment and the circular economy, represent a diverse and outstanding line-up of talent. And they're all from Detroit and across the state.

"We're extremely pleased to be holding the Triple Bottom Line Forum at Wayne State University for a second year." Shesterkin added. "We're also delighted to be working with Wayne State's newly formed Net Impact Chapter and the good folks at Taste the Local Difference. The event will be catered by Fresh Corner Café, a local Detroit business and we're planning for waste minimization through composting, reusable service and recycling."

