Power Knot Introduces SBH-90 Stainless Steel Lug Cart

FREMONT, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, a leader in onsite organic waste management solutions, has introduced the SBH-90 lug cart, a compact stainless steel transport cart designed for environments where durability, hygiene, and reliability are critical.

The SBH-90 lug cart is a smaller version of the SBH-180 lug cart and is engineered to safely transport food waste and other materials in commercial kitchens, galleys, food production facilities, and marine environments. It is particularly well suited for moving food waste from kitchens to Power Knot LFC biodigesters, including between different decks or levels on ships.

Constructed entirely from stainless steel, the SBH-90 integrates seamlessly with existing commercial kitchen equipment while providing long service life and corrosion resistance. The cart features double-lipped bin runners that securely support the three bins and allow them to carry substantial loads.

Bins can be loaded from either side, while stop mechanisms prevent accidental movement during transport. Four lockable casters help keep the cart securely in place when required. The SBH-90 has been engineered to withstand the daily demands of busy kitchens and galleys where impacts and heavy use are common.

"Many facilities need a smaller cart that offers the same durability and hygiene benefits as our SBH-180 lug cart," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The SBH-90 lug cart fills that gap, providing a robust stainless steel solution that improves safety, streamlines material handling, and stands up to years of daily use."

The SBH-90 lug cart is available for ordering now and both SBH lug cart models can be shipped as a flat-pack unit to reduce shipping costs and simplify delivery worldwide.

For more information, visit powerknot.com/sbh.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe, reliable, and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military organizations worldwide seeking to reduce waste and lower their environmental impact.

Our products help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by efficiently moving, lifting, grinding, digesting, pumping, filtering, and reporting on waste streams. For more information, visit powerknot.com.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC