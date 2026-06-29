Power Knot Launches OGF Organic Wastewater Filter System

Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions, has launched the OGF™ organic filter system designed for organizations managing waste water with a high organic content.

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions, has launched the OGF™ organic filter system designed for organizations managing waste water with a high organic content. The OGF filter uses advanced aerobic digestion, filtration, and advanced oxygen processes to convert challenging waste water streams into reusable water, while significantly reducing the cost and volume of sludge requiring disposal.

The OGF filter is designed for applications where waste water contains high concentrations of organic matter. Rather than sending that waste water off site for costly treatment, the OGF filter processes it on site and produces clean water across three output grades depending on the facility's needs and local requirements.

Power Knot designs and manufactures the LFC biodigester, a machine that digests food waste on site. When the OGF filter is used alongside an LFC biodigester, it can result in converting food waste into drinking water. The three grades of output from an OGF filter are:

Sewer-compliant water : meets municipal discharge standards

: meets municipal discharge standards Reusable water : suitable for irrigation, facility cleaning, or as a direct input back into the LFC biodigester

: suitable for irrigation, facility cleaning, or as a direct input back into the LFC biodigester High-quality water: meets the standard for industrial applications and meets drinking water standards after processing through reverse osmosis

By treating waste water at the source, the OGF filter helps facilities reduce disposal costs, lower their environmental impact, and move toward a closed-loop water management system.

"The OGF complements our existing product family by closing the loop on waste water. We can assist customers with a full solution to digest their organic waste and treat the resulting effluent. This can reduce or eliminate the consumption of fresh water and provide output water suitable for irrigation, industrial applications, or municipal discharge. Power Knot can provide customers with a complete on site solution for both solid food waste and waste water," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot.

For more information, visit powerknot.com/ogf.

About Power Knot LLC

Power Knot provides safe, reliable, and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military organizations worldwide seeking to reduce waste and lower their environmental impact. Our products help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by efficiently moving, lifting, grinding, digesting, pumping, filtering, and reporting on waste streams. For more information, visit powerknot.com.

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SOURCE Power Knot LLC