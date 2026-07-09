Power Knot Ocean Installs LFC Biodigester Aboard Jan De Nul's Les Alizés Vessel

FREMONT, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today the successful installation of the LFC-100 biodigester aboard Les Alizés, one of the largest crane vessels in the fleet of Jan De Nul Group, now operating under its new branding as World Builders.

Jan De Nul Group has focused on four core activities: Offshore Energy, Dredging Solutions, Construction Projects, and Planet Redevelopment. Sustainability is central to new focus, and the deployment of an LFC biodigester on Les Alizés demonstrates that the commitment extends to every level of vessel operations, including the galley.

Les Alizés was purpose-built to install the newest generation of offshore wind turbines, carrying a 5,000 tonne crane and 61,000 tonne deadweight capacity. Projects of that scale keep the vessel at sea for extended periods with a full-time crew aboard, generating food waste far from port with no practical means of disposal.

The LFC-100 biodigester solves that problem directly. The onboard solution uses naturally occurring microorganisms to convert organic waste into water, eliminating the need to store and offload waste in port. Since coming online in late March 2026, the unit has processed more than 7,500 kg of food waste in under four months of operation.

"Offshore energy vessels face some of the most demanding waste management conditions in the world," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "Les Alizés is proof that LFC biodigesters perform just as reliably hundreds of miles out to sea as they do in a land based kitchen. We are proud to be part of their sustainability program."

The results have been compelling enough that Jan De Nul has committed to installing LFC biodigesters on all of its new build vessels going forward, making it a standard component of the build specification across the fleet.

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound waste management solutions for operators of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts worldwide. Our technologies support compliance with DOJ and MARPOL regulations with payback periods typically under two years.

For more information, visit powerknotocean.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC