Power Knot Launches WMX++ Water System to Optimize Performance of a Downstream Process

Power Knot has released the WMX++™ water system, an advanced water conditioning machine designed to maximize the efficiency of downstream processes.

FREMONT, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, has released the WMX++™ water system, an advanced water conditioning machine designed to maximize the efficiency of downstream processes.

The WMX++ operates beyond Power Knot's WMX water mixing system which controls temperature and pressure. The WMX++ automatically adjusts up to five water parameters: oxygen, pH, and enzyme concentration, as well as temperature and pressure. This allows operators to precisely tune water conditions for any subsequent process.

The system also supports water recycling by accepting return water from the downstream process, helping facilities reduce overall water consumption. Two independent output channels allow different water formulations to be delivered simultaneously, and built-in flow meters track usage in real time. A 15-inch color touchscreen provides easy on-site control, while internet connectivity and WMX Cloud integration enable remote monitoring and support.

The WMX++ is built entirely from stainless steel, rated IP54 for dust and splash protection, and designed for an operating lifetime of 15 to 25 years with a 3-year warranty. When used in conjunction with a Power Knot LFC biodigester, the WMX++ can significantly accelerate the digestion of organic material in the LFC biodigester. For organic materials that are difficult or impossible to digest under normal circumstances, the WMX++ can facilitate digestion with the appropriate enzymes.

"The pre-treatment of water has a direct impact on how well downstream equipment performs," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The WMX++ takes the guesswork out of water conditioning. It automatically delivers the right temperature, pressure, and chemistry so the connected process can do its job without interruption."

The WMX++ is available for ordering now. For more information, visit powerknot.com/wmx-plusplus.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe, reliable, and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military organizations worldwide seeking to reduce waste and lower their environmental impact.

Our products help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by efficiently moving, lifting, grinding, digesting, pumping, filtering, and reporting on waste streams.

For more information, visit powerknot.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC