Power Knot LLC Deploys Multiple SBT-360 Bin Tippers Across Vital Records Control Facilities

FREMONT, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot, the market leader in onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that Vital Records Control (VRC) has deployed scores of SBT-360 bin tippers across its facilities throughout the United States. The adoption marks a significant operational upgrade for one of the nation's leading secure information management companies.

VRC, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, services over 200 markets across the United States and needed a scalable, reliable bin tipping solution after its previous equipment manufacturer ceased production, leaving facilities without parts, technical support, or a path to expand capacity.

The SBT-360 bin tipper addressed each of those gaps directly. Unlike the stationary units VRC previously relied on, the SBT-360 is fully mobile and battery-powered, enabling staff to bring the machine to the workload rather than the reverse. Most notably, it is compact and agile enough to be used inside a truck, allowing for high-efficiency loading when retrieving documents for off-site destruction.

"VRC operates at a scale that demands consistency and flexibility across every location," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The SBT-360 bin tipper was designed precisely for that kind of environment. It is mobile, simple to operate, and backed by a manufacturer committed to long-term support. We are proud to be part of VRC's infrastructure nationwide."

The SBT-360 has become one of the first tasks taught to new hires at VRC, allowing them to become productive members of the team almost immediately. With a 20 second tipping cycle, the deployment has delivered a reported 3x productivity improvement and 100% safety compliance across facilities.

By transitioning from stationary, unsupported equipment to a mobile solution supported by a US manufacturer, VRC improved operational efficiency, restored scalability, and enhanced its ability to deliver secure data destruction services across both facility and field environments.

About Vital Records Control

VRC is a national leader in secure information management, protecting the data lifecycle for clients across more than 200 US markets. The company employs between 1,001 and 5,000 people across 100 global locations.

Read more about the SBT-360 bin tipper at VRC here.

About Power Knot LLC

Power Knot provides safe, reliable, and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military organizations worldwide seeking to reduce waste and lower their environmental impact.

Our products help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by efficiently moving, lifting, grinding, digesting, pumping, filtering, and reporting on waste streams.

For more information, visit powerknot.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC