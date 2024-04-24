Power Knot Receives Orders for the LFC Biodigester from His Majesty's Prison Service

FREMONT, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that it has received orders for more than 50 units of the LFC® biodigester from His Majesty's Prison Service (HMPS) in the UK. Multiple orders for machines demonstrate HMPS's commitment to Power Knot's solutions.

HMPS is responsible for managing prison facilities in England and Wales. There are an estimated 84,000 inmates and 44,00 staff members onsite. HMPS has focused on food waste management as part of their zero waste initiative. After an extensive evaluation of food waste options with Power Knot UK, HMPS chose Power Knot as their premier organic waste management provider and placed orders for more than 50 units of the LFC biodigester.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food.

"Multiple orders from HMPS demonstrate that the LFC biodigester is the best in the industry," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "These machines are the most reliable solution for any organization seeking to reduce their organic waste with minimal maintenance. We look forward to building on our relationship with HMPS to create a more sustainable prison environment."

HMPS joins the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) as part of the many federal prison systems currently relying on the LFC biodigester as their food waste solution. Some of these facilities have selected the LFC Security Package which brings security to sustainability. The LFC Security Package helps prevent any unauthorized person from configuring, using, or otherwise tampering with the LFC biodigester.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

