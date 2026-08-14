Power Knot Relaunches BCG Series with Updated BCG-150 Shredder

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions, announces the relaunch of its BCG product line, alongside the release of the updated BCG-150 shredder.

The BCG shredder product line is designed for commercial and industrial applications that require bulky or difficult materials to be reduced into smaller, more manageable pieces. Using powerful cutting knives, the BCG shredder efficiently reduces material size to simplify handling and prepare materials for downstream processing. The series can process a wide range of materials, including food waste, animal bones, meat processing byproducts, fruit and vegetable waste, agricultural waste, and other materials requiring size reduction.

The BCG shredder series can operate independently or as part of a complete waste management system. By reducing materials into smaller pieces, the shredders can improve handling and prepare materials for processes such as biodigestion, composting, rendering, recycling, and other recovery applications.

"We released the updated BCG-150 shredder in response to increased customer demand for downstream material processing, both alongside the LFC biodigester and for other standalone applications," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "The BCG-150 shredder gives our customers greater flexibility to reduce difficult materials to a manageable size and prepare them for the next stage of processing."

The BCG shredder series complements Power Knot's growing portfolio of onsite waste management technologies, including the LFC biodigester and auxiliary waste handling equipment.

The BCG shredder series and updated BCG-150 shredder are available today through Power Knot. Learn more at www.powerknot.com/bcg

About Power Knot LLC

Power Knot provides safe, reliable, and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military organizations worldwide seeking to reduce waste and lower their environmental impact. Our products help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by efficiently moving, lifting, grinding, digesting, pumping, filtering, and reporting on waste streams. For more information, visit powerknot.com.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC