Power Knot Releases BCG-315 Grinder for Heavy-Duty Organic Waste Processing

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions, has released the BCG-315 grinder, a robust machine engineered to process dense organic materials prior to digestion, composting, or recycling. The BCG-315 grinder expands Power Knot's range of pre-processing equipment and is designed to integrate seamlessly with the LFC® biodigester or other waste-handling systems.

The BCG-315 grinder is designed for facilities that process hard and fibrous organic waste, including animal bones, fruit stones, plant stalks, and other dense materials. With a throughput of 180 kg/h (400 lb/h) and the ability to handle bones up to 400 mm (16"), the grinder produces consistent particle size for efficient downstream processing. By reducing material to 15–35 mm (0.6–1.3"), the machine lowers waste volume, minimizes odors, and improves hygiene.

The grinder features a double-shaft, low-speed, high-torque shredder powered by an 5½ kW motor to ensure reliable performance with tough materials. Heat-treated cutting knives and a K-Series gearbox support long service life in demanding environments. A custom-designed hopper provides safe, ergonomic loading, while a wall-mounted control box includes an emergency stop and reverse mode to clear blockages quickly.

For flexible installation, the BCG-315 grinder offers an optional reinforced modular frame with adjustable legs. The frame can be disassembled for transport, installation, or maintenance, enabling deployment in a variety of facility layouts.

By pre-processing dense waste, the BCG-315 grinder enhances the performance of LFC biodigesters and other waste reduction systems. Facilities benefit from lower disposal and transportation costs, improved safety, and reduced pest and contamination risks. The grinder also supports recycling and byproduct recovery, including bone meal, fertilizer, and biofuel feedstock.

"The BCG-315 delivers the performance and reliability our customers need when processing dense organic material," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "Paired with our LFC biodigesters, it forms a complete solution that helps organizations cut waste, improve sanitation, and meet sustainability targets."

The BCG-315 is available globally today. For more information, visit powerknot.com/bcg-315 .

About Power Knot

Power Knot LLC designs, develops, and manufactures innovative on-site waste management solutions that help organizations reduce their environmental impact. With a focus on sustainability, Power Knot's products are used globally across various industries, including hospitality, food service, and industrial sectors. Our technologies, including nine biodigester models processing from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste daily, are reliable, proven, and offer a payback period typically under two years. All products are designed and manufactured in Silicon Valley, California.

