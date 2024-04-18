Power Knot Wins 2024 Innovation Award of Excellence at Restaurants Canada

FREMONT, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, has been awarded the 2024 Innovation Award of Excellence by Restaurants Canada. This esteemed recognition was presented at the Restaurants Canada Show, Canada's premier food service and hospitality event, held annually in Toronto.

The Restaurants Canada Awards of Excellence spotlight exceptional professionals and industry leaders who exemplify the pinnacle of achievement within the hospitality and food service sector. The Innovation Award of Excellence specifically celebrates individuals and organizations that challenge conventional practices, demonstrating remarkable ingenuity and vision to pioneer groundbreaking products and services that propel the food service industry forward.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation and sustainability, Power Knot has revolutionized organic waste management solutions, offering the LFC biodigester amongst other solutions that empower businesses to efficiently and responsibly manage their waste streams. This award underscores Power Knot's dedication to driving positive change within the food service industry through its innovative solutions. The award was graciously accepted on behalf of Power Knot by The Solution Foodservice Group , its business partner in Canada.

Restaurants Canada, a national not-for-profit member-based trade association, serves as a cornerstone of the Canadian food service industry, fostering growth and excellence through its comprehensive suite of member programs, research initiatives, advocacy efforts, and signature events.

"We have been providing solutions to businesses in Canada since 2016, so that they can dispose of food waste sustainably and at low cost," expressed Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "Being honored with the Innovation Award of Excellence is a testament to our commitment to innovation with environmental products that can be deployed today, and we are truly grateful for this recognition."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. We offer nine biodigester models that process from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

