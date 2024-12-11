Power Life by Tony Horton Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Tony Horton's Power Life is a Supplement Line Dedicated to Achieving Peak Performance with Premium, Science-Backed Nutrition

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life™ by Tony Horton, the premium supplement brand designed to fuel active, healthy living, is celebrating its 5th anniversary. Since its launch in 2020, Power Life has become a game changer in helping individuals achieve their fitness goals, empowering them to burn fat, build lean muscle, and enhance their energy levels through its unique blend of high-quality, science-backed supplements.

Founded by fitness icon Tony Horton, the creator of the legendary P90X® program, Power Life was born out of Tony's personal health journey after a life-changing battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. This condition, which also affected Justin Bieber, left Tony facing severe facial paralysis and vertigo—challenges that threatened his active lifestyle. Determined to regain his strength and vitality, Tony channeled his experience into creating Power Life, a brand dedicated to helping others overcome obstacles and thrive at any age.

"After my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, I realized that staying active and healthy isn't just about fitness—it's about having the right support from the inside out," says Tony Horton. "After being in this health and fitness world for over 40 years, I've cultivated a lifestyle plan that I believe to be essential for success and longevity. I call it the Power of 4—Fitness, Nutrition, Mindfulness, and the last huge pillar is Supplementation. That is why I created Power Life, to help people get the essential nutrients and energy they need to reach their full potential, regardless of age. I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come in just five years, empowering thousands to take control of their wellness journey."

Power Life's Most Popular Products Include:

High Impact Plant Protein : A powerful, plant-based protein blend designed to support muscle development, enhance recovery, and help keep you feeling fuller longer. This formula is perfect for those looking to fuel their workouts and stay energized throughout the day.†*

: A powerful, plant-based protein blend designed to support muscle development, enhance recovery, and help keep you feeling fuller longer. This formula is perfect for those looking to fuel their workouts and stay energized throughout the day.†* High Impact Whey Protein : This premium whey protein formula was developed with essential amino acids to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall strength. Ideal for anyone looking to boost their protein intake without compromising on taste or quality.†*

: This premium whey protein formula was developed with essential amino acids to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall strength. Ideal for anyone looking to boost their protein intake without compromising on taste or quality.†* Foundation Four : A daily blend of four key nutrients, including organic greens, prebiotics, probiotics, and fiber, that supports gut health, enhances digestion, and promotes overall wellness. Foundation Four is a simple way to nourish your body with essential nutrients, even on the busiest days.†*

: A daily blend of four key nutrients, including organic greens, prebiotics, probiotics, and fiber, that supports gut health, enhances digestion, and promotes overall wellness. Foundation Four is a simple way to nourish your body with essential nutrients, even on the busiest days.†* Peak Replenish : This hydration and recovery formula is packed with electrolytes, amino acids, and antioxidants to help you stay hydrated, recover faster, and reduce muscle soreness after intense workouts.†*

About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically backed ingredients for optimum results, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Other Power Life products include dietary supplements such as Foundation Phytonutrients , Peak Lean Balance , and High Impact Plant Protein . For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. He is a world-class motivational speaker and author of bestsellers Bring It, Crush It, and The Big Picture. Along with his new fitness concept Power Nation Fitness, Tony's supplement line Power Life supports people's health through proper nutrition. He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition.

Tony's health and wellness platform, Power Nation Fitness, houses the popular Power of 4 by Tony Horton® workouts, while his latest creation, PowerSync 60™, is a game changer for the fitness industry. The program teaches men and women how to exercise with their hormones, rather than against them.

The Power of 4 consists of Fitness, Nutrition, Mindfulness, and Supplementation. This spurred Tony to create his supplement line, Power Life by Tony Horton, believing you can stay adventurous, active, and energized for as long as you want with the right support for your body. He hosts the YouTube series " Power Up With Tony Horton " where he interviews notable guests while taking them through a one-of-a-kind physical challenge. Follow Tony Horton on Instagram @tonyshorton .

*Individual results will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

