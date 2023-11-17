Power Life by Tony Horton Introduces New High Impact Protein Flavor - Strawberry Vanilla

This Delicious Strawberry Vanilla Flavored Protein Powder is Specifically Crafted to Enhance Muscle Strength and Aid in Post-Workout Recovery

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life ™ by Tony Horton announces the launch of the latest flavor of their best-selling protein powders - Strawberry Vanilla High Impact Whey Protein and Strawberry Vanilla High Impact Plant Protein . Created by fitness legend Tony Horton , these protein powder supplements are packed with a powerful blend of proteins, vitamin D3, HMB, and digestive enzymes. Together, these ingredients help nourish muscles, and support muscle-building, muscle strength, and overall health.†*

Here are the ingredients and unique benefits that each of these Power Life proteins has to offer:

Power Life High Impact Whey Protein ($69.95) : this protein contains ethically sourced whey from grass-fed cows in the United Kingdom . Combined with HMB + Vitamin D3, Aquamin®, and ChroMax®, this unique blend helps nourish your muscles, support your strength, and support the preservation of lean muscle.†*

: this protein contains ethically sourced whey from grass-fed cows in the . Combined with HMB + Vitamin D3, Aquamin®, and ChroMax®, this unique blend helps nourish your muscles, support your strength, and support the preservation of lean muscle.†* Power Life High Impact Plant Protein ($69.95) : packed with a vegan protein blend derived from pea, rice, fava, mung bean, and pumpkin seed, this plant protein powder is a nutritional powerhouse. Plus, it's also fortified with HMB, Vitamin D3, Aquamin®, and ChroMax®. Harnessing the benefits of Aquamin's® nutrient-rich algae-based superfood, it supports strong bones and muscles. Whether it's your active days or well-deserved rest days, this protein blend and essential vitamins have your muscle strength and overall health covered.†*

Along with the new strawberry vanilla flavor, Power Life High Impact Whey Protein and Power Life High Impact Plant Protein are also available in chocolate and vanilla, which can all be purchased on the Power Life website .

About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically backed ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Other Power Life products include dietary supplements such as Foundation Phytonutrients , Peak Advantage , and High Impact Plant Protein . For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. He is a world-class motivational speaker and author of bestsellers Bring It, Crush It, and The Big Picture. Along with his new fitness concept Power Nation Fitness , Tony's supplement line Power Life supports people's health through proper nutrition. He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. He hosts the YouTube series " Power Up With Tony Horton " where he interviews notable guests while taking them through a one-of-a-kind physical challenge. Follow Tony Horton on Instagram @tonyshorton .

