Power Life By Tony Horton Launches Peak MCT & Collagen, an Innovative Vegan Supplement for Healthy Skin, Nimble Joints, and Strong Muscles

A Potent Vegan Blend of Plant-Based Collagen, Biotin, and MCT Powder to Support Your Fitness and Weight Management Goals

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life ™ by Tony Horton announces the launch of their newest product, Peak MCT & Collagen . Created by fitness legend Tony Horton, this dietary supplement is crafted with plant-based collagen, biotin, and MCT powder to support strong muscles and bones, limber joints, healthy hair, skin, and nails.†*

Power Life Peak MCT & Collagen is a potent dietary supplement crafted with plant-based biotin, MCT, prebiotic fiber, and vegan collagen amino acids. This powerful formula aims to support collagen production and support youthful vitality. The supplement's unique "rebuilding" formula actively stimulates your body to generate its own collagen, benefiting joints, bones, muscles, hair, skin, and nails. Crafted exclusively from 100% plant-based ingredients,

What is Power Life Peak MCT & Collagen

Power Life Peak MCT & Collagen is a potent dietary supplement crafted with plant-based biotin, MCT, prebiotic fiber, and vegan collagen amino acids. This powerful formula aims to support collagen production and support youthful vitality. The supplement's unique "rebuilding" formula actively stimulates your body to generate its own collagen, benefiting joints, bones, muscles, hair, skin, and nails. Crafted exclusively from 100% plant-based ingredients, Power Life Peak MCT & Collagen is ideal for individuals seeking to enhance fitness and overall health.†*

Simple to incorporate into your routine, just mix one scoop of Peak MCT & Collagen with 6-10oz. of water or your preferred beverage. Whether you're striving for weight management or aiming for comprehensive well-being, Power Life Peak MCT & Collagen stands out as the perfect dietary supplement.†*

Power Life Peak MCT & Collagen Key Ingredients

Vollagen®: A 100% plant-based collagen delivering specific amino acids crucial for collagen production, the primary structural protein in skin, joints, ligaments, and more.†*

Biotin: An essential vitamin that helps the body convert food into energy, supporting healthy hair, skin, and nails. PowerLife's Peak MCT and Collagen incorporates a unique plant extract of biotin with enhanced absorption compared to standard synthetic biotin.†*

MCT Prebiotic Blend: A combination of medium-chain fatty acids and acacia gum fiber, helping promote healthy weight management, energy production support, and overall well-being.†*

Where to Purchase Power Life Peak MCT & Collagen

Power Life Peak MCT & Collagen can be purchased on the Power Life website for $59.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically backed ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Other Power Life products include dietary supplements such as Foundation Phytonutrients , Peak Lean Balance , and High Impact Plant Protein . For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. He is a world-class motivational speaker and author of bestsellers Bring It, Crush It, and The Big Picture. Along with his new fitness concept Power Nation Fitness , Tony's supplement line Power Life supports people's health through proper nutrition. He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. He hosts the YouTube series " Power Up With Tony Horton " where he interviews notable guests while taking them through a one-of-a-kind physical challenge. Follow Tony Horton on Instagram @tonyshorton .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact

Dean Stattman

[email protected]

SOURCE Power Life