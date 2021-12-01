Power Line Communication Market Size to Grow by USD 6.36 Bn | Broadcom Inc. and devolo AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The 120-page report on the power line communication market includes segmentation by application (smart grid, networking, and long haul) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The market is expected to grow by USD 6.36 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Major Power Line Communication Companies:

AMETEK Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

devolo AG

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV.

Unizyx Corp

Power Line Communication Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Smart grid - size and forecast 2021-2026

Networking - size and forecast 2021-2026

Long haul - size and forecast 2021-2026

Power Line Communication Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Power Line Communication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.07 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., devolo AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV., and Unizyx Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

