Power Management IC Market to Grow by USD 9.309 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing trend of smart buildings drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power management IC market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.309 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%, according to Technavio. The increasing trend of smart building drives the power management IC market growth during the forecast period. The enhanced energy efficiency of smart home technologies is an advantage to the community. The main advantage of power management IC is that it enables the collection of big data and processing it into actionable insights. Thus, there is an increasing focus on power management ICs by analysts to help proprietors of shrewd homes in diminishing energy utilization and expanding the proficiency of the power lattice. However, current power management ICs are not compatible with smart home technologies. Download a Sample Report Now!

: 15+, Including ABB Ltd., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: End-user (Automotive and transportation, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Telecom and networking, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several markets companies including ABB Ltd., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The increasing developments in the power management IC industry is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period. Some of the key developments in the global power management IC market include new investments, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development. For example, in April 2023, STMicroelectronics NV introduced the VIPerGaN100 and VIPerGaN65, two VIPerGaN high-voltage power converters.

In addition, similarly, in August 2021, one of the prominent suppliers of power management integrated circuits, Dialog Semiconductors, was acquired by Renesas Electronics Corp. Hence, such developments are positively impacting the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The power management IC market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the power management IC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the power management IC market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the power management IC market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the power management IC market

Power Management IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,309.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.54 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

