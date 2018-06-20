Power Management Integrated Circuit Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the power management integrated circuit (PMIC) market at the global and regional level.The report provides analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05027985



An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis.The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in the PMIC market growth during 2018 - 2026.



It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the PMIC market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the PMIC market's growth throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Bn)across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.



The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on offering an extensive view of the global PMIC market.Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global PMIC market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments for product type and end use are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity.In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the PMIC market, every geographic region mentioned in the report is provided with an attractiveness analysis.



A market overview chapter in the PMIC market report explains the market trends and dynamics that includes the market restraining factors, drivers, and opportunities of the current and future PMIC market.A market outlook analysis has also been provided globally in the report.



Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by the market leaders of the PMIC market. Market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends and services related to PMIC along with their materials and end uses.



Global PMIC Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global PMIC market, by segmenting the market on the basis of product type into voltage regulators, motor control IC, integrated ASSP power management IC, battery management IC, microprocessor supervisory IC and others.By end use, the market has been classified into automotive, consumer electronics, industry, telecom & networking and others.



The report provides a detailed breakdown of the PMIC market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.



The report further highlights the competitive scenario within the PMIC market, thus ranking all the major players according to their key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights for the PMIC market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.



On the basis of country, the North America market is bifurcated into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market is analyzed acrossthe U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe. The APAC PMIC marketis also segmented at a country level which includes China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East &Africa covers the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, the South America region includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the PMIC market along with its material and end use. Also, the report provides insights related to the components and different end use according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.



Global PMIC Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, etc.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the PMIC market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected & analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global PMIC Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global PMIC market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



Key players in the PMIC market are Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Linear Technology Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Semtech Corporation. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.



The PMIC market has been segmented as follows:

Global PMICMarket



PMIC Market, by Product Type

Voltage Regulators

Motor Control IC

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Microprocessor Supervisory IC

Others (Switching controllers, Power Factor Correctors, Gate Drivers etc.)



PMIC Market, by End-use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industry

Telecom and Networking

Others (Military, Medical Electronics etc.)



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05027985



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-management-integrated-circuit-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018---2026-300669428.html