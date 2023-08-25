Power market in Azerbaijan to grow by 3.47 terawatt hours from 2021 to 2026 | Growth driven by growing applications in district energy systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power market in Azerbaijan is set to grow by 3.47 terawatt hours from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 2.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The power market in Azerbaijan is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Acciona SA, ACWA Power International, ATEF Group of Companies, Azenco, Azerenerji ASC, BP Plc, Helind LLC, Mubadala Investment Co., OCA Global, and Shell plc are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Power Market in Azerbaijan 2022-2026

Power Market in Azerbaijan 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The power market in Azerbaijan report covers the following areas:

The power market in Azerbaijan is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing applications in district energy systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the competition from alternate sources of energy storage will hamper the market growth.

Power Market in Azerbaijan 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

Key Driver fueling the market growth

The key factor driving growth in the power market in Azerbaijan is the growing applications in district energy systems. These energy systems are used for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) purposes in residential and commercial buildings. Such systems produce hot, steaming, or chilled water at a central plant and distribute it through pipes to connected buildings, which results in the elimination of the need for boilers or chillers at individual buildings, leading to significant cost reductions.

Furthermore, the district energy systems offer multiple benefits, including improved energy efficiency, environmental protection, reliability, architectural design, and fuel flexibility. Hence, the growing adoption of district energy systems will fuel the growth of the power market in Azerbaijan during the forecast period.

Major Challenges impeding the market growth

The competition from alternate sources of energy storage will be a major challenge for the power market in Azerbaijan. Generally, electricity grids require a balance between supply and demand at any given moment, which requires constant adjustments to the supply for predictable changes in demand, as well as unexpected changes due to equipment overloads or force majeure activities. Such factors make it necessary for energy storage systems to create a balanced and reliable grid system. Also, multiple energy storage system technologies such as battery energy storage systems (BESS), flywheel energy storage systems, and hydrogen energy storage systems, among others are available in the market. Hence, challenges such as the growing adoption of alternative technologies hinder the thermal energy storage systems during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Power Market in Azerbaijan 2022-2026: Segment Analysis

End-user

Industrial



Residential

Source

Conventional



Non-conventional

Power Market in Azerbaijan 2022-2026: Segmentation Highlights

The industrial segment will be significant for revenue generation during the forecast period. The segment consists of large and small-scale industries. These use electricity for the processing and manufacturing of goods. The industrial sector accounts for a significant share of electricity consumption due to its large-scale production. The rise in energy consumption is being driven by an ongoing long-term trend of increasing production in energy-intensive sub-sectors such as cement, chemicals, iron and steel, aluminum, and pulp and paper. Hence, such factors drive the industrial segment of the power market in Azerbaijan during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Power Market in Azerbaijan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist power market in Azerbaijan growth during the next five years

Estimation of the power market in Azerbaijan size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power market in Azerbaijan across Azerbaijan

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of power market in Azerbaijan vendors

