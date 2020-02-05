Power Marketing + Printing Enhances Capabilities with the Acquisition of Market Place Color

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Marketing + Printing (PMP) has announced the completion of the acquisition of Market Place Color based in Atlanta, GA, a leader in large format printing specializing in digital UV inkjet and backlit Duratrans production.

The acquisition is a strategic pairing of each firm's established offerings intended to bring existing clients a more robust spectrum of print production services.

Power Marketing + Printing provides commercial print marketing, sales collateral and direct mail campaigns including Every Door Direct Mail®, and brand identity programs to customers across the Southeast. Market Place Color is best known for its large-wide format printing capabilities for indoor and outdoor applications and sterling reputation among trade industry and commercial print houses who need an expert manufacturer to fill the gap in the large-format space.

"This acquisition represents the combination of two entrepreneurial companies with strong service-oriented cultures that are rooted in innovation and results for our clients," said Steve McCaffrey, CEO Power Marketing + Printing.

Market Place Color Founder Grant Vanstrum adds, "The combination of additional expertise, fast turnaround times, and competitive prices on additional print capabilities will benefit the customers of both companies."

Utilizing technology, each organization brings modern facilities and an impressive equipment list that includes Heidelberg sheet-feed and digital presses, three 10' wide large-format Agfa flatbed printers, two 10' wide large format Durst 320R roll printers, a 50" wide Lightjet Photographic Imager for Duratrans and more, along with an experienced staff to continue their long-standing tradition of offering high-quality, high-volume production with outstanding client service.

"Our focus during this transition will be to continue to provide our clients with value and the highest quality solutions while building a foundation for the future," added Bill Gandee, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Power Marketing + Printing.

Clients of both Power Marketing + Printing and Market Place Color will have access to a broader range of solutions and a more cohesive, holistic print services experience from a single source.

About Power Marketing + Printing

Under new ownership, Power Marketing + Printing continues its sixteen-year stretch of helping organizations build their brands through integrated print solutions. The company brings out-of-the-box creativity paired with quality products and fair prices to each customer, no matter how large or small their enterprise may be. For more information please visit powermp.com.

About Market Place Color

Market Place Color understands the importance an impression can make — and it has thirty-four years of experience in the print business to show for it. Located in its 30,000 square-foot facility just outside of Atlanta in Doraville, the firm is the trusted partner for the retail; hospitality and consumer brands segments as well as the print trade industry supplying large-format resell opportunities. For more information, visit marketplacecolor.com.

