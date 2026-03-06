Power Metallic - OTC Markets Request

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Power Metallic Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Metallic") (TSX-V: PNPN) (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV) Power Metallic has engaged, in the past 12 months, Native Ads, Inc., Apaton Finance GmbH and Sideways Frequency LLC to provide investor relations, public relations, marketing and other related services, including the marketing of the Company or its securities. All of such relationships have been disclosed in the Company's news releases (see November 4, 2025 news release) and filed with the TSX Venture Exchange. Each of Native Ads, Inc., Apaton Finance GmbH and Sideways Frequency LLC are arm's-length, third party marketing firms contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practice to provide investor relations services, as previously announced by the Company. Sideways Frequency LLC was paid an additional USD100,000 under the terms of its contract with the Company, in addition to the amount noted in the November 4, 2025 news release.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, the above-named third party providers organize and facilitate the creation and distribution of marketing material under their engagements with the Company. The third party providers utilize the Company's public disclosure to create content and the Company overall retains control over the content of the marketing material.

As set out in the Company's November 4, 2025 news release, digital media advertising, social media commentary, articles and email campaigns about the Company were part of the services the Company had arranged. The marketing material was available through YouTube, Instagram and other online platforms ("Marketing Activity"). All content was based on publicly available disclosures, including the Company's press releases, corporate presentation and financial statements. The statements made in the marketing material were not materially false or misleading. The Company will continue such Marketing Activity throughout the term of the existing engagements to continue efforts to drive investor awareness towards the Company.

The OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") has requested the Company to issue this statement regarding the recent promotional/Marketing Activity concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQX marketplace.

In addition, after inquiring with its management, directors, officers, control persons and third party service providers (other than Native Ads, Inc., Apaton Finance GmbH and Sideways Frequency LLC ), the Company confirms that none of such parties have directly or indirectly been involved in any way with the creation, distribution or payment of marketing materials related to the Company and its securities, except as described in this press release; or sold or purchased the Company's securities in the past 90 days, except in connection with the exercise of outstanding stock options or warrants of the Company (for which directors and officers have disclosed such purchases and/or sales on SEDI).

Other than as previously disclosed in the Company's public continuous disclosure filings, the Company has not issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

About Power Metallic Mines Inc.

Power Metallic is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Nisk Project Area (Nisk–Lion–Tiger)—a high–grade Copper–PGE, Nickel, gold and silver system—toward Canada's next polymetallic mine.

On 1 February 2021, Power Metallic (then Chilean Metals) secured an option to earn up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (TSX–V: CRE). Following the June 2025 purchase of 313 adjoining claims (~167 km²) from Li–FT Power and the staking of land in the Lion Zone area (100 km²) the Company now controls 313 km² and roughly 50 km of prospective basin margins.

Power Metallic is expanding mineralization at the Nisk and Lion discovery zones, evaluating the Tiger target, and exploring the enlarged land package through successive drill programs.

Beyond the Nisk Project Area, Power Metallic indirectly has an interest in significant land packages in British Columbia and Chile, by its 50% share ownership position in Chilean Metals Inc., which wase spun out from Power Metallic via a plan of arrangement on February 3, 2025.

It also owns 100% of Power Metallic Arabia which owns 100% interest in the Jabul Baudan exploration license in The Kingdon of Saudi Arabia's JabalSaid Belt. The property encompasses over 200 square kilometres in an area recognized for its high prospectivity for copper gold and zinc mineralization. The region is known for its massive volcanic sulfide (VMS) deposits, including the world-class Jabal Sayid mine and the promising Umm and Damad deposit.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "indicates," "opportunity," "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, among others: the impact of Marketing Activity; the timing for various drilling plans and the receipt of results from drilling conducted; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward and conduct drilling and exploration; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of nickel and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if accepted, to obtain such licenses and approvals in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the applicable project; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

