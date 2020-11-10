Power Modules Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in power module market to 2025 by product type (IGBT, FET, SiC, and Others), by voltage range (<600v, 600-1200,="">1200V), by end use industry (Industrial, Transportation, Wind energy, Solar PV, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983612/?utm_source=PRN





The future of the power module market looks attractive with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, wind energy, and solar PV industries. The global power module market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $12.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 16% to 18% from 2020 to 2025 . The major drivers for this market are high growth of electric vehicles, increasing focus of consumers for minimizing power losses, and maximizing power savings.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the emergence of IGBT high power modules and development of high temperature SiC power module. Infineon, Fuji Electronics, Semikron, STMicroelectronics, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are among the major power module providers.



In this market, IGBT power module is the largest product type, whereas transportation is largest end use industry. Growth in various segments of the power module market are given below:



The study includes the power modules market size and forecast for the global power modules market through 2025, segmented by product type, end use industry, voltage range, and the region as follows:



Power Modules Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• IGBT

• FET

• SiC

• Others



Power Modules Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Wind Energy

• Solar PV

• Others



Power Modules Market by Voltage Range [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

•

<600v>• 600-1200V

• >1200V



Power Modules Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

Some of the power modules companies profiled in this report include Infineon, Fuji Electronics, Semikron, STMicroelectronics, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others.



In this market, various power module, such as insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), field effect transistor (FET), and silicon carbide (SiC) are used in industrial devices, wind turbines, automobiles, etc. The analyst forecasts that IGBT will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in various power electronics applications, such as inverters, converters and power supplies.



Within the power module market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth of the electric vehicles.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of the electric vehicles and solar photovoltaic industries.



Some of the features of "Power Module Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

• Market size estimates: Global power module market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Global power module market size by product type, end use industry, and by voltage range in terms of value shipment.

• Regional analysis: Global power module market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of power module in the global power module market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of power module in the global power module market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global Power Module by product type (IGBT, FET, SiC, and Others), by voltage range (<600v, 600-1200,="">1200V), by end use industry (Industrial, Transportation, Wind energy, solar PV, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the power module market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the power module market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this power module market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the power module market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in power module the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this power module market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this power module area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in this power module market for the last 5 years?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 169

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By product type (IGBT, FET, SiC, and Others), by voltage range (<600v, 600-1200,="">1200V), By end use industry (Industrial, Transportation, Wind energy, solar PV, and Others)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK and Germany), Asia Pacific (Japan and China), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983612/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

