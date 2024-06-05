Power Monitoring and Control Software Market size is set to grow by USD 3.26 billion from 2024-2028, Growing need for efficient power monitoring and control to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global power monitoring and control software market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global power monitoring and control software market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ITRS Group Ltd., Legrand SA, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Packet Power LLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tenzing Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Industries are facing increasing energy costs and regulatory pressure to improve energy efficiency. To address this, they are implementing power monitoring and control software. This software enables tracking of energy consumption and reduction of wastage.

Regulatory initiatives like EU's Directive 2009/125/EC and EPBD are driving the adoption of energy-efficient methods in industries. These factors are expected to significantly grow the market for power monitoring and control software.

The Power Monitoring and Control Software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy efficiency and cost savings. Systems with real-time monitoring capabilities are trending, allowing businesses to optimize energy usage and identify power consumption patterns. Consumption data is essential for energy management and cost reduction.

Additionally, renewable energy integration and grid management are key areas of focus. Companies are investing in advanced technologies like AI and machine learning to improve energy management and predictive maintenance. Overall, the market is driven by the need for efficient energy management and cost savings.

Market Challenges

The energy sector, including oil and gas, power, and water and wastewater treatment industries, faces growing concerns over data hacking and alterations due to increased network vulnerability and evolving cyber threats. These risks, which may include ransomware and DDoS attacks, pose challenges to the use of power monitoring and control software. Despite efforts to enhance security, the dynamic nature of cyberattacks continues to pose risks, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The Power Monitoring and Control Software market faces several challenges. One key challenge is ensuring system compatibility with various power sources and technologies, such as solar, wind, and grid power. Another challenge is real-time data processing and analysis to optimize energy usage and prevent power wastage.

Security is also a concern, as these systems must protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, integrating these software solutions with existing infrastructure and ensuring user-friendly interfaces can be complex tasks. Lastly, cost-effectiveness and scalability are essential factors, as organizations require solutions that can adapt to their evolving energy needs.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Industrial

1.2 Commercial

1.3 Residential Deployment 2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premises Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Industrial- The industrial and power sectors are significant contributors to the global power monitoring and control software market. Industries, particularly energy-intensive ones, require large power consumption and seek to optimize it through software solutions. Tata Elxsi's HMI software for power management is an example. The power industry uses the software in power generation, transmission, and distribution to manage various sources and ensure smart grid reliability. However, the adoption rate in the utility sector may be hindered due to the need for infrastructure upgrades.

Research Analysis

The Power Monitoring and Control Software Market is a significant segment in the power industry, focusing on electricity demand management and energy consumption optimization in various sectors. This market caters to manufacturing industries, where energy-intensive processes require constant power management. Renewable energy sources integration and smart grid technologies are key drivers, enabling efficient power generation and distribution.

Power networks operate more cost-effectively with real-time energy consumption data and predictive analytics. However, data security threats, such as viruses and cyber attacks, pose challenges to the market's growth. Electrical infrastructure protection and event verification are essential features for power plant operation and large residential complexes in smart cities. Billing information accuracy and power management are crucial aspects of this market, ensuring efficient energy usage and reducing overall operating costs.

Market Research Overview

The Power Monitoring and Control Software market encompasses solutions that enable real-time monitoring and management of power systems. These software solutions provide insights into energy consumption, power quality, and system performance. They enable users to optimize energy usage, reduce costs, and ensure system reliability.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the need for efficient energy management. Advanced features such as predictive analytics, remote monitoring, and automated response systems are becoming increasingly popular. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for energy efficiency and the integration of renewable energy sources into power grids.

