Power monitoring and control software market size to grow by USD 3,433.02 million between 2022 and 2027; Rising need for power distribution analysis among power utilities is an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power monitoring and control software market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,433.02 million from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. The rising need for power distribution analysis among power utilities is identified as the major trend in the market. The advent of different power-consuming devices such as automated devices and electric vehicles has changed the demand for power. Besides, consumers are increasingly adopting renewable energy, which is making them both power producers and consumers. These factors have made the work of utilities more challenging with respect to integrating different sources of power. The use of power monitoring and control software helps in collecting data regarding power utilization and gaining actionable insights to improve grid stability and prevent widespread blackouts. The software also aids in data analytics, power forecasting, data acquisition, meter data management, smart meter platform, and smart grid solutions. Moreover, the use of power monitoring and control software improves operational efficiency, increases reliability, and enhances customer satisfaction. All these factors are supporting the growth of the market. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Monitoring and Control Software Market 2023-2027

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the growing need for efficient power monitoring and control, the rising use of solar and wind-generated power, and the advent of automation and IoT in industrial applications. However, concerns over cyber threats will challenge the growth of the market.

Vendor Analysis

The global power monitoring and control software market is fragmented. The market is characterized by high capital investments and continuous innovations by vendors to improve the efficiency of power monitoring and control software. Vendors are competing to gain high market shares. The rising competition from alternatives to power monitoring and control software is making it difficult for new entrants to thrive in the market. Thus, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. As a result, vendors are expected to face a moderate rate of competition during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ITRS Group Ltd., Legrand SA, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Packet Power LLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tenzing Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

The market is segmented by application (industrial, commercial, and residential), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the market growth will be significant in the industrial segment during the forecast period. The increasing high-power requirement in industrial applications is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. Increasing complexity in operations and the rise in automation are some of the other key factors driving the segment's growth.

By region, North America will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growing need for integrating solar and wind power with conventional power and the adoption of smart grids are driving the regional market's growth. In addition, increasing investments in grid storage systems and the rising adoption of electric vehicles are driving the growth of the power monitoring and control software market in North America .

What are the key data covered in this power monitoring and control software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the power monitoring and control software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the power monitoring and control software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the power monitoring and control software market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of power monitoring and control software market vendors

The energy management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,596.81 million . The market is segmented by end-user (power industry, construction, and others), application (commercial and residential), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

The artificial intelligence in energy market size is expected to increase by USD 6.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 34.19%. The market is segmented by solution (software, hardware, and services) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ).

Power Monitoring and Control Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3433.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.76 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ITRS Group Ltd., Legrand SA, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Packet Power LLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tenzing Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

