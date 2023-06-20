Power Monitoring Global Market is Projected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030: Focus on Improving the Electrical Infrastructure Reliability Builds Momentum

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Monitoring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Power Monitoring estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $920.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Power Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$920.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$536.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$387.6 Million by the year 2030.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Outbreak to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term

What the Stock Market Tells About the COVID-19 Impact is Simple: Maintaining Growth in These Unprecedented Times is Challenging

An Introduction to Power Monitoring Products and Services

Power Monitoring Products and Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Power Monitoring Hardware: Largest & Fastest Growing Category

Power Monitoring Software Continues to Make Robust Gains

Sustained Demand for Power Monitoring Services

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Extend High Growth Opportunities

World Power Monitoring Products & Services Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Power Monitoring Products & Services Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , USA , Middle East , Europe , Canada , Africa , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Points for the Years 2018 through 2020

Competitive Scenario: A Fragmented Marketplace

Power Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs amid Escalating Energy Costs Creates Fertile Environment for Power Monitoring Solutions Market

Reducing Carbon Emissions - Right Time for Energy Efficiency Solutions

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry

The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency Solutions

Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In Quadrillion British Thermal Units)

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Deployments

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by Price: 2019

Focus on Improving the Electrical Infrastructure Reliability Builds Market Momentum

Manufacturing & Process Industry: Major Consumer

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Sustained Opportunities in Utilities & Renewable Energy Sectors

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50 Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption

Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewables Sector

Developments in Smart Water Management Industry Augur Well

Global Spending on Smart Water Management Solutions (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Power Monitoring Systems Come to the Fore to Resolve Critical Power Needs of Data Centers

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in '000 Sq. Ft.) Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: New Growth Vertical

Number of Public Charging Stations Worldwide for the Years 2015 through 2019

IoT & M2M Communication Summon Broad-based Modifications in Power Monitoring Technology

Academia Embraces Power Monitoring Technology to Push Energy Efficiency

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

