Power Monitors, Inc. Launches Merlin™: AI-Powered Power Quality Analysis for Electric Utilities

MT. CRAWFORD, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Monitors, Inc. today announced the launch of Merlin™, an advanced AI system designed to help electric utilities analyze, understand, and act on power quality (PQ) data—faster and more consistently than ever before.

As distribution systems grow more complex, utilities are capturing unprecedented volumes of PQ data: waveform captures, long-term stripcharts, steady-state metrics, and multi-standard compliance results. Merlin™ was built to handle that scale.

Merlin™ brings AI-powered speed, clarity, and consistency to modern utility PQ investigations. Post this

"Eyes on Everything" Power Quality Analysis

Merlin™ performs a comprehensive, first-pass review of the entire PQ dataset—something human engineers rarely have time to do. It classifies disturbances, ranks severity, checks standards compliance, identifies patterns and trends, and correlates evidence across PQ data types.

Merlin™ is deterministic-first by design: all measurements and compliance determinations are produced by established analytics, with AI used to interpret, correlate, and explain—not to invent results.

Built to Support Engineering Judgement, Not Replace It

Merlin™ follows the same model that transformed fields like medical imaging: AI handles exhaustive review and triage, while engineers remain the authority on decisions, causality, and corrective action. By eliminating hours of manual data review, Merlin™ allows PQ engineers to focus on judgment, context, and resolution.

Engineers can interact with Merlin™ to ask targeted questions, explore why certain events matter, and quickly understand how different PQ issues relate—always with the underlying data and standards context intact.

From Analysis to Communication

Once the analysis is complete, Merlin™ helps utilities carry investigations across the finish line. Merlin™ can even draft customer letters, internal summaries, or regulatory documentation that accurately reflects the findings and required next steps—without engineers having to start from a blank page.

Designed Specifically for Utilities

Merlin™ is built on:

• PMI's extensive library of PQ recordings, white papers, and field-proven heuristics

• Embedded knowledge of IEEE and ANSI power quality standards

• Utility-focused workflows, terminology, and investigative practices

The result is an AI system purpose-built for real-world PQ investigations—not a generic analytics tool repurposed for the grid.

Availability

PMI field tested Merlin™ through a focused beta effort and Merlin™ is now available for broader utility deployment. To request a demo, visit https://powermonitors.com/Merlin-pr.

About Power Monitors, Inc.

Power Monitors, Inc. has supported electric utilities for more than 30 years with power quality instrumentation, software, and analytics that help improve reliability, customer satisfaction, and regulatory confidence.

SOURCE Power Monitors