Power My Analytics Acquires eComIQ to Expand Big Data Automation Capabilities for Enterprise Customers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power My Analytics, a reporting automation SaaS specializing in data connectors for Google Data Studio, Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, and Google Analytics, has acquired eComIQ, a Google Marketing Platform Partner.

eComIQ was a big data analytics company with a rich history in onboarding, nurturing, and optimizing enterprise-level organizations with the data they needed from the web, app, and offline sources. It was one of the original "Google Analytics Certified Partners," a network that grew from 7 companies to over 600 presently. Over the last 15 years, eComIQ has consulted for Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies, including 1-800-Flowers, AutoNation, Canon, Intel, Ruth's Chris, and Wyndham. It has also supported nonprofits such as the American Cancer Society and government agencies, including the United States Social Security Administration.

With the addition of eComIQ, Power My Analytics can now support much larger organizations with their data management needs. "We provide expert consultation to optimize data acquisition processes and data sanitization," says Morgan Jones, CEO and Founder. "We specialize in Google Analytics audits, implementations, Google Tag Manager, Google Optimize, Google Data Studio, and everything else related to the Google Marketing Platform. And once the data acquisition process is robust, we can deliver data to any destination, including BigQuery, SQL warehouse, Microsoft, Amazon, and more."

Power My Analytics

Power My Analytics is a reporting automation hub that enables digital marketers to collect data from popular advertising, social media, email, shopping, CRM, and other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Microsoft Ads, Twitter, LinkedIn, Mailchimp, Amazon, Shopify, and more, then integrate the metrics they need into their favorite data destinations, including Google Data Studio, Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, Google BigQuery, and/or SQL.

Media Contact

Chris Araldi

Phone: + 1 (800) 746-3083 Ext. 703

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Power My Analytics