Power My Analytics Releases Data Connectors for Google Products

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power My Analytics, a reporting automation tool that enables digital marketers to automate their data collection and integrate the metrics they need into their favorite data destinations, has released new data connectors for Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Search Console, Google My Business, and YouTube.

Data connectors are ETL applications used to authenticate, collect, and warehouse marketing data from sources like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Shopify. The data can then be easily integrated with reporting tools such as Google Data Studio, Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft Power BI.

"Although Google has some native connectors for Data Studio and Google Sheets, they do not play nice with third-party connectors when it comes to data blending," says Morgan Jones, CEO of Power My Analytics. "Now that PMA has these connectors, marketers can take their Google data anywhere: Data Studio, Excel, Sheets, BigQuery, or their own database. Our flexible data delivery allows our clients to leverage a data hub to store their data now or take it with them if they choose to build their own data warehouse."

Users can test Power My Analytics data connectors for Google and 35+ other marketing-related sources for 14 days through their free trial offer, which includes full access with unlimited reporting.

Power My Analytics is a reporting automation tool that enables digital marketers to collect data from popular advertising, social media, email, shopping, CRM, and other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Microsoft Ads, Twitter, LinkedIn, Mailchimp, Amazon, Shopify, and more, then integrate the metrics they need into their favorite data destinations, including Google Data Studio, Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, Google BigQuery, and/or SQL.

