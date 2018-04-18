Power of CYDERES is Showcased During 2018 RSA Conference

The demonstration shows the CYDERES platform handling and automatically remediating open S3 buckets, one of the most common cloud security issues. Incorrectly configured S3 buckets have caused breaches in all types of companies from WWE to the Dow Jones and remain among the easiest misconfigurations to make.

Using the platform, CYDERES engineers can monitor a customer's entire environment including AWS accounts, for misconfigurations, security issues, and best practices. CYDERES engineers can alert and even automatically remove the bad policies to keep the data safe. The CYDERES platform integrates heavily with Slack for ChatOps, and the entire process from new alert to automatically fixing the permissions all happens with a couple clicks, instead of having to login and make changes manually. The saved time allows engineers to provide enhanced service to customers.

"This is just a small example of the capabilities of the platform, but one that can easily help protect any AWS environment," said Foster, who leads the CYDERES team. "Would you know if someone from your organization misconfigured something that could lead to a major breach? We're thinking ahead to make it easy to protect your cloud environment."

About CYDERES

As security breaches continue to escalate in pace and scope, CYDERES EMDR is a human-led, machine-driven managed detection and response service that integrates security tools with exceptional experts to drive automated outcomes via a proprietary platform. CYDERES supplies the people, process, and technology to help organizations manage cybersecurity risks, detect threats, and respond to security incidents in real-time.

About Fishtech Group

Fishtech delivers operational efficiencies and improved security posture for its clients through cloud-focused, data-driven solutions.

