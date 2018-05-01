Power of Paparazzi: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Turn Up The Heat With Unretouched Images

Captured on the beaches of Miami, the perfect backdrop for a collection inspired by art deco, a calling card of the city's art and architecture. Sexy cutouts, geometric motifs, curvilinear forms, and sharply defined silhouettes allow Ashley's latest Swimsuits For All collection to stand out. Consistently ahead of the trend, this collection is sure to be a star of the summer beach scene in every city.

"This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career," says Ashley Graham. "I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching."

The Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Summer 2018 collection will be available on SwimsuitsForAll.com beginning May 1, 2018. The 9-piece collection, inspired by the art deco style reminiscent of the 1920s, includes a black one-piece with strategic crisscross front straps and a gold-beaded bikini, among others. Prices are between $102-$120, sizes range from 4-22.

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4-34 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to every body, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands

FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12 +.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-of-paparazzi-ashley-graham-x-swimsuits-for-all-turn-up-the-heat-with-unretouched-images-300639767.html

SOURCE Swimsuits For All

Related Links

http://www.swimsuitsforall.com

