Power Of The Plate Conference Comes to San Diego, May 14-17, 2026, Uniting Global Leaders to Advance the Future of Food, Health, and Sustainability

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plantrician Project announces the inaugural Power Of The Plate Conference, a global gathering of scientists, clinicians, farmers, policymakers, innovators, and changemakers exploring how food can transform human and planetary health. Hosted at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, this event spotlights leaders driving impact across California and beyond.

Our Legacy: From PBNHC to the Power Of The Plate

For more than a decade, The Plantrician Project's International Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference (PBNHC) has been a leading medical education event advancing the science of nutrition in disease prevention and reversal. The Power Of The Plate Conference builds on this foundation, expanding the focus from clinical care to whole-system transformation.

Rooted in science and driven by purpose, the conference examines how what we grow, produce, and consume shapes individual health, ecosystems, economies, and communities. It reflects The Plantrician Project's mission to educate, equip, and empower healthcare professionals and changemakers as the scientific voice of a global movement.

"The plate is not only where nourishment begins—it is where systems converge," said Scott Stoll, MD, FABFM, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of The Plantrician Project. "What we eat influences chronic disease, environmental outcomes, and the resilience of our communities."

This year's program features a strong cohort of California–based experts, including:

Sharon Palmer, RD, a dietitian known for translating plant-based nutrition science into practical guidance

Sean Hashmi, MD, a leader in lifestyle medicine and cardiometabolic and kidney health

Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, MDs, neurologists and co-directors of the Alzheimer's Prevention Program, recognized for advancing lifestyle strategies for brain health

Their presence underscores the region's growing influence in nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and preventive health.

A New Era of Collaboration

The conference builds on the white paper The Power of the Plate: The Case for Regenerative Organic Agriculture in Improving Human Health, developed with the Rodale Institute, connecting clinical nutrition with agriculture, policy, culture, and sustainability.

Conference Details

Power Of The Plate Conference

May 14–17, 2026

Loews Coronado Bay Resort, San Diego, CA

https://poweroftheplate.org/registration

CME and CE credits available

About The Plantrician Project

The Plantrician Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, equipping, and empowering healthcare professionals and changemakers through evidence-based education to improve human and planetary health.

SOURCE The Plantrician Project