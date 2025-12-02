Power One Highlights Historic Bitumen Staining and Hydrocarbon Indicators in Legacy Drill Records at Pecors Property, Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Power One Resources Corp. (TSXV: PWRO) ("Power One" or the "Company") is continuing a comprehensive evaluation of historic drill logs, assessment reports, and archived geological datasets, following the compilation of recent data at its wholly owned Pecors Property, located in Ontario's Elliot Lake Uranium Belt. This review highlights bitumen staining and hydrocarbon-related signatures previously documented during historical exploration campaigns.

Historic reports—originally generated during uranium-focused programs—contain multiple descriptions of bitumen occurrences, organic-rich residues, hydrocarbon odours, fluid-alteration halos, and sulphide-rich structural corridors. These features, recorded between the 1950s and 1980s, suggest long-lived fluid pathways capable of transporting both metal-bearing and organic-rich fluids.

Power One is now integrating these observations with recent datasets as part of a modern technical review, assessing the property's potential as a Precambrian-sourced hydrocarbon and hybrid mineral system.

Historical Hydrocarbon Indicators at Pecors

Originally explored for uranium, the Pecors Property has now emerged as a polymetallic target following the first-ever gold discovery on the property as recently news released (November 26,2025), supported by compelling geophysical scale and structural complexity. In reviewing historical government assessment files, legacy geochemical data, and archived drill logs, Power One has identified multiple references to:

bitumen staining

sulphide stringers

fluid-alteration halos

These indicators, present in drill core from earlier uranium programs, point to structural corridors capable of channeling both metal-rich and organic-rich fluids—potentially representing a hybrid mineral–hydrocarbon system.

Structural Context Supports Hydrocarbon Potential

The structural corridors that host uranium mineralization at Pecors—fractures, shear zones, and alteration halos—also represent natural pathways for fluid migration. Historic bitumen staining and sulphide occurrences in drill core indicate that organic-rich or hydrogen-bearing fluids have moved through these same structures.

In essence, the features controlling uranium deposition are geologically consistent with the migration and trapping of hydrocarbons and natural hydrogen, providing a compelling framework for the dual polymetallic and energy-linked exploration focus at Pecors.

Historical Focus and Renewed Opportunity

While drill logs from the 1950s–1980s documented bitumen staining and hydrocarbon indicators, these observations were not systematically followed up at the time. Exploration during that era was almost entirely focused on high-grade uranium, with limited understanding of Precambrian hydrocarbon systems and little economic incentive to investigate basement-hosted fluids. Modern techniques, combined with renewed interest in hydrogen and unconventional hydrocarbons, now allow Power One to evaluate these historic observations in a new strategic context, highlighting the dual polymetallic and energy-linked potential at Pecors.

Recent Gold Discovery Enhances Polymetallic Potential

The first-ever gold discovery on the Pecors Property has identified zones of encouraging gold mineralization, confirming the property hosts more than historical uranium and supporting its emerging polymetallic potential. These gold zones coincide with structural corridors and alteration systems, reinforcing the concept of a broad, metal-rich system capable of hosting gold, copper, nickel, and uranium, in addition to the hydrocarbon and hydrogen indicators previously observed.

Hydrogen Pathfinders Emerging at Pecors

In addition to its polymetallic and gold potential, Power One's review has highlighted several geological features associated with deep-sourced natural hydrogen ("white hydrogen") and hydrocarbon-bearing systems—a frontier exploration theme rapidly gaining global momentum.

Key indicators under evaluation at Pecors include:

Bitumen staining recorded in historic uranium drill core—classic evidence of past hydrocarbon or hydrogen-bearing fluid migration

Serpentinized mafic and ultramafic units, capable of generating hydrogen through natural water–rock reactions

Widespread sulphides and alteration halos consistent with fluid-rich structural systems

An 18 km by 4 km magnetic anomaly, interpreted as a deep intrusive or structural root zone favorable for hydrogen accumulation

Regional-scale structural corridors capable of channeling deep crustal fluid

Together, these features place Pecors within the same geological framework now being recognized internationally for hosting natural hydrogen systems within stable cratonic shields.

Parallel Momentum With Early Canadian Hydrogen Explorers

Canada's natural hydrogen exploration sector is beginning to accelerate, led by innovators such as Max Power, which is advancing hydrogen-focused geoscience programs across Ontario and Québec. Their early work has validated that Precambrian terranes in Canada may host hydrogen pathways, sparking renewed industry interest.

Pecors exhibits many of the same key ingredients identified in Max Power's exploration thesis: deep structural plumbing, serpentinized intrusives, and historical indicators of trapped organic-rich or hydrogen-bearing fluids. Power One believes Pecors may represent the next major opportunity within this emerging exploration category.

As CEO Wazir Khan noted, "This is a frontier opportunity—Ontario could emerge as an unexpected participant in the global hydrogen discovery race, and Pecors may be one of the first projects to demonstrate that potential."

A First-Mover Advantage in Ontario's Hydrogen Narrative

Natural hydrogen has rapidly gained global attention as a potentially scalable, low-cost, zero-emission energy source, with discoveries accelerating in the U.S. Midwest, Australia, France, Spain, Brazil, and West Africa. Government agencies and major energy players are now incorporating natural hydrogen into long-term strategy models.

If Pecors hosts even a fraction of the hydrogen-generative potential documented in other Precambrian terranes, Power One could be positioned as one of Canada's earliest entrants into a globally emerging energy frontier.

Pecors therefore represents a compelling dual pathway opportunity:

A large-scale polymetallic and gold system, and A potentially hydrogen-active geological environment.

CEO Commentary

"The Pecors anomaly is one of the largest untested geophysical signatures in Ontario," stated Wazir Khan, CEO of Power One. "The presence of bitumen staining, serpentinization, and widespread sulphides in a deep structural setting is a rare combination. With hydrogen-exploration activity accelerating across Canada—led by groups such as Max Power—we believe Pecors is uniquely positioned for a modern, high-impact technical review."

Advancing the Pecors Vision

The Company remains focused on advancing the Pecors Project. Historically known for its uranium endowment, Pecors has evolved into a broader polymetallic target, now supported by:

The first-ever gold discovery with encouraging mineralization

Structural complexity

Potential hydrocarbon pathways

Hydrogen-generative rock associations

Power One is currently:

Reprocessing airborne and ground geophysical datasets

Re-logging available historical drill core

Commissioning a structural reinterpretation to prioritize deep fluid pathways and potential trap settings

Preparing a technical memo summarizing hydrogen and hydrocarbon-related evidence and global analogues in other Precambrian shield environments

About the Pecors Property

The Pecors Property comprises over 2,300 hectares within Ontario's Elliot Lake Uranium Belt, a historically productive district with established infrastructure. The project covers a region-scale magnetic and gravity anomaly interpreted to reflect a large gabbroic or mafic intrusive body. Multiple conductive and magnetic trends extend across the property, suggesting a deep-seated mineral or fluid system with both metallic and hydrogen-generative potential.

About Power One Resources Corp.



Power One Resources Corp. (TSXV: PWRO) is a Canadian exploration company focused on large-scale gold, polymetallic, and energy-linked mineral systems. The Company applies modern geological interpretation techniques to historically underexplored districts, targeting projects capable of delivering transformational discovery potential.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Kilbourne is Independent of the Company.

