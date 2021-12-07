Power Over Ethernet Market size to grow by USD 860.56 Mn | Growing Adoption Of VoIP Phones And Wireless Networking to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the power over ethernet market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 860.56 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing adoption of VoIP phones and wireless networking and simple and cost-effective installation are some of the key market drivers. VoIP solutions enable voice transmission in small-sized packets that help enhance spectrum efficiency and reduce operational and maintenance costs. Hence, they are widely adopted by businesses to mitigate the negative impacts of poor communication infrastructure. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based communications is further increasing the adoption of VoIP services, which is positively influencing the market growth.

However, factors such as the limitation on the amount of power delivered to end devices will challenge market growth.

Power Over Ethernet Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Type, the market will generate maximum revenue from the powered device segment. The increasing adoption of VoIP devices in telecommunication applications will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

By Geography, the market will observe maximum growth in APAC over the forecast period. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The increasing demand for low-cost smartphones will foster the growth of the power over ethernet market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Power Over Ethernet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.10% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 860.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

