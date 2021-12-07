Power Over Ethernet Market size to grow by USD 860.56 Mn | Growing Adoption Of VoIP Phones And Wireless Networking to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Dec 07, 2021, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The power over ethernet market has witnessed substantial growth over recent years. The growing urban population coupled with the rising penetration of smartphones and the internet, especially in the developing regions have created a lucrative market for power over ethernet. In addition, the increasing adoption of IoT across various industries and the rising popularity of smart buildings are creating significant opportunities for market players.
Technavio analyses the "Power Over Ethernet Market by Type (Powered device and Power sourcing equipment) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America)". With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the power over ethernet market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 860.56 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing adoption of VoIP phones and wireless networking and simple and cost-effective installation are some of the key market drivers. VoIP solutions enable voice transmission in small-sized packets that help enhance spectrum efficiency and reduce operational and maintenance costs. Hence, they are widely adopted by businesses to mitigate the negative impacts of poor communication infrastructure. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based communications is further increasing the adoption of VoIP services, which is positively influencing the market growth.
However, factors such as the limitation on the amount of power delivered to end devices will challenge market growth.
Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges by purchasing Technavio's complete report.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample
Power Over Ethernet Market: Segmentation Analysis
- By Type, the market will generate maximum revenue from the powered device segment. The increasing adoption of VoIP devices in telecommunication applications will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.
- By Geography, the market will observe maximum growth in APAC over the forecast period. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The increasing demand for low-cost smartphones will foster the growth of the power over ethernet market in APAC.
View our Sample Report for additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the power over ethernet market.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Click Here.
Related Reports:
Industrial Ethernet Cables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Ethernet Test Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Power Over Ethernet Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.10%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 860.56 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.08
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article