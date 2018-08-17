Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Markets 2018: Global Strategic Business Forecast to 2022 - Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the Popularity of Fiber PoE

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Application Segments:



IP Telephony

IP Cameras

Others

The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Akros Silicon, Inc. (US)

Broadcom Ltd. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Delta Controls Inc. ( Canada )

) Flexcomm Technology ( Shenzhen ) Limited ( China )

) Limited ( ) Linear Technology Corporation (US)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

Monolithic Power Systems (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( Netherlands )

) ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Semtech Corporation (US)

Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Silicon Laboratories Inc. (US)

STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Rise of Ethernet Networking: The Foundation of the PoE Market

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Scenario

Market Outlook

The United States Lead the Way in PoE Chipsets

Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Efficient Power Management Gains Precedence in PoE Chip Design

Focus on Smart Power Budgeting: The Prime Catalyst for Growth in the PoE Market

Increase in VoIP Deployments Spurs Market Opportunities for PoE Chipsets

Development of New Generation 802.3bt PoE to Expand Applications to Higher Power Intelligent Devices

Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the Popularity of Fiber PoE

PoE to Emerge as the Crucial Link for Connecting Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Buildings /Infrastructure & Industry 4.0 Networks

PoE: The Power Distribution Backbone for Connected IoT Devices

Low Voltage PoE Lighting: The Next Big Thing in IoT

Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid & IoT to Drive Unconventional Growth in the PoE Market

The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking

Rising Deployment of IIoT

Higher Penetration of Ethernet in Process Field Devices

Rise in Smart Grid Investments

Major Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Interoperability

Costs

Competitive Offerings

Customer Inertia

Lack of Knowledge



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets: A Definition

Power over Ethernet (PoE): A Technology Review

Introduction

History

PoE Terminologies

Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)

Midspan

Endspan

Powered Device (PD)

Understanding PoE

PoE Midspan vs. Switch

Requirement for PoE Splitters

Deployment of PoE Switch Depends on Power Need of PDs

Separation of Power and Data in Wiring Closet Considered More Effective

Growth of PoE Standards

IEEE 802.3af PoE Industry Standard

PoE Revamp: 802.3bt to Power Higher Wattage Devices

Powering PoE Link

Methods for Sending PoE on Ethernet Cable

Using Spare Wire Pairs

Using Data Wires

Using Combination

Benefits of PoE System

Ease of Installation

Flexibility

Use of Existing Data Network Cables and Simplified Installation

Reduction of Costs

Value Outweighs Cost

Safety

Availability of UPS and Back-Up

System Efficiency

Reliable

Security

Advanced Management



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PoE Chipsets - A Fragmented Market



4.1 FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Broadcom, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Delta Controls Inc. (Canada)

Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited (China)

Kinetic Technologies (USA)

Akros Silicon, Inc. (USA)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

Monolithic Power Systems (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)

Semtech Corporation (USA)

Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (USA)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)



4.2 PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

PoE Texas Unveils PoE+ to USB-C Driver

Fulham Showcases New elitePOE Line of PoE LED Engines and Control Software

Silicon Labs Introduces Two New PoE Powered Device Families

Bel Magnetic Solutions Launches Line of Single Port 1GBase-T 100W, 4-Pair PoE MagJack ICMs

Dahua Technology Rolls Out ePoE Devices

Analog Devices Releases PoE Powered Device Interface Controller

Aurora Multimedia Develops BlueRiver NT AV-over-IP Chipsets with 10G PoE Capability

Linear Technologies Launches LT4295, a Next-Gen IEEE Compliant Product

D-Link ANZ Unveils DWL-8710AP Unified Wireless-AC POE Outdoor Access Point

ARBOR Introduces ARBOR AES-5204, an Industrial Ethernet Switch with Four PoE Ports

Superior Essex Introduces PowerWise 4PPoE I/O CMR/CMX Cables

Microsemi Introduces PDS-EM-8100 PoE 2.5 Gbps Multiplexer

Innodisk Unveils Two PoE Expansion Cards, ESPL-G4P1 and EMPL-G2P1

Solis Energy Unveils LPT138 Adapter with PoE Feature

DIGISOL Introduces DG-FS1008PH-A, with External Power Adapter

DIGISOL Unveils DG-FS1009PF-A with 1 Uplink Port

amBX Introduces SmartCore, a Lighting System Enabled by IoT

Cree Launches SmartCast, a PoE Platform for IoT Controlled Lighting and Data Analytics

Microsemi Launches PDS-104GO Outdoor PoE Switch

Philips Rolls Out First Lighting Installation Powered by PoE

DIGISOL Unveils DG-WM2015DIO, a 300 Mbps Outdoor 2.4 Ghz Wireless Access Point



4.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Philips Lighting TDC Erhverv Installs First PoE Connected Lighting System in the Nordics

Analog Devices Acquires Linear Technology



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45)

The United States (28)

(28) Canada (2)

(2) Europe (7)

(7) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9pdk2/poweroveretherne?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

