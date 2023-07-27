Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market Expected to Reach $11.3 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 31.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Power over ethernet lighting market is driven by factors such as increase in global connectivity demand and government initiatives and investments in emerging countries.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Wattage (Upto 25 Watt, and Above 25 Watt), and Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global power over ethernet lighting industry generated $0.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 31.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The power over ethernet lighting market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in global connectivity demand, and government initiatives and investments. In addition, during the forecast period, the power over ethernet lighting market is expected to witness an increase in demand for intelligent workplaces in developing regions such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific. On the contrary, high initial costs of PoE equipment, accessories and services restrain the power over ethernet lighting market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, rise in demand for intelligent workplace is expected to provide prolific growth opportunities for industry in upcoming years.

Report Coverage and Details:

Opportunities

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $11.3 billion CAGR 31.6 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Offering, Wattage, Application and Region. Drivers Increase in global connectivity demand Government initiatives and investments Opportunities Increase in demand for intelligent workplaces Restraints High initial costs of PoE equipment, accessories and services

COVID-19 Scenario:

Power over ethernet lighting played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic in ensuring global connectivity and enabling various aspects of the digital infrastructure that have supported remote work, online education, telemedicine, and other essential services.

The Hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global power over ethernet lighting market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in commercial and industrial sectors, where high intensity of light emitting diode (LED) light is required. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.07% from 2023 to 2032, driven by the growing adoption of light emitting diode (LED) across various sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, and mining.

The Above 25 Watt segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on wattage, the above 25 watt segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global power over ethernet lighting market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the upto 25 watt segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.07% from 2023 to 2032 due to versatile and cost-effective solution for both residential and commercial environments globally.

The Commercial segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global power over ethernet lighting market revenue. In addition, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.87% from 2023 to 2032 due to rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and data-driven insights presents opportunities for PoE lighting systems to integrate with analytics platforms, enabling predictive maintenance, occupancy sensing, and space utilization analysis. The market for PoE lighting in commercial applications is poised for growth as organizations seek sustainable and intelligent lighting solutions to enhance energy efficiency, user comfort, and operational efficiency in their facilities.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global power over ethernet lighting market revenue. Asia-Pacific is likely to showcase the fastest CAGR of 32.12%, owing to the region has a strong focus on technology innovation and digital transformation, making it receptive to cutting-edge solutions like PoE lighting. The combination of urban development, market potential, and technological advancements positions the Asia-Pacific region as a promising market for the growth and adoption of PoE lighting technology.

Leading Market Players:

ALLNet GmbH

Axis Lighting

Cisco Systems

H.E. Williams

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting)

Hubbell Inc.

Molex (Koch Industries)

Signify Holding (Philips Lighting)

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Wipro Lighting

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Power over ethernet lighting market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the power over ethernet (POE) lighting market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing power over ethernet (POE) lighting market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the power over ethernet (POE) lighting market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global power over ethernet (POE) lighting market trends, power over ethernet (Poe) lighting market opportunity, power over ethernet (Poe) lighting market demand, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Power Over Ethernet (Poe) Lighting Market Key Segments:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Wattage:

Upto 25 Watt

Above 25 Watt

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

